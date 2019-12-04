France looks to 1995 as it braces for pension reform strikes and protests

Paris, France (CNN)The last time France reached for a universal pension system, Jacques Chirac was president, Alain Juppé was his prime minister and, like today, a wave of freezing cold had descended on the country.
Juppé, hoping to balance the country's books ahead of the switch to the euro, announced social security reform and the harmonization of France's varied pensions system and, in particular, the end of the "special regimes" enjoyed by public sector workers.
After two million people took to the streets and nearly three weeks of near total paralysis, the pension reform was dropped and Juppé saved his premiership. But not for long. Two years later the right lost the legislative power they would spend years fighting to regain. Reform has not been attempted since. Until now.
Emmanuel Macron has announced reforms that would put an end to the 42 retirement schemes currently in place in France.
The idea is that the schemes, which include special provisions for certain professions, like rail workers and train drivers who benefit from early retirement, would be unified into a single points-based system that would give all workers the same rights.
But many fear that under Macron's new universal retirement system, they will have to work longer for less, even though the official retirement age in France is 62 -- one of the lowest among OECD countries.
It's been described as the reforming president's toughest challenge, with tomorrow his greatest test yet: Ambulance drivers, teachers, police unions, postal workers, hospital workers are expected to join the strike. And for the first time, yellow vests will be joining the unions in their protests.
In Paris alone, 300 of the capital's 652 primary schools will be closed because of the strike action.
Six thousand police officers will be deployed in Paris for rallies across the city, with protests on the Champs Elysees, Matignon and police stations forbidden.
And beyond the chaos feared along the protests route, the disruption is likely to be felt far beyond with 90% of trains and 20% of domestic flights canceled on Thursday, 11 out of 16 Paris metro lines will be completely closed, and the Eurostar expects only half of its trains to be running on Thursday and Friday. Adding to the uncertainty: the unlimited nature of the strike which could carry on for days or maybe even weeks.
With seven out of 10 French people saying they back the strike, and Macron's popularity flat-lining at around 33%, according to pollster Ifop, after a year of violent yellow vest protest and unrest, 1995 is on the minds of anyone old enough to remember this Thursday.
Then as now, France is heading into a bitingly cold winter of discontent with a government staking its credibility on reform that it believes is necessary -- and few believe is possible.