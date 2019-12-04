Share your dad's favorite untold stories this Father's Day with StoryWorth

If you're looking for a personal, heartfelt gift to give this Father's Day, look no further: StoryWorth is a service that can collect all of your dad's favorite stories and memories and preserve them in a beautifully bound book.

Many families have legendary tales that get told time and time again through the years — those cherished anecdotes you can recite by heart — but they don't necessarily scratch the surface of who your parents are today or delve into their lives' most interesting moments. And despite that treasure trove of iconic narratives that's unique to each family, there are lots of things we're not talking about, too — the stuff that's not necessarily laugh-out-loud dinner party talk.

StoryWorth is a service that aims to capture these precious memories — even the ones that are hard to talk about — over the course of one year, culminating in a gorgeous book.

StoryWorth One Year Storytelling with Book ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Do you ever find yourself wondering what you don't know about your dad? With StoryWorth's help, his life story can finally come to light.

How StoryWorth works

By signing up for the company's one year of storytelling, your dad will receive a weekly question meant to stir up long-buried memories or unearth perspectives previously unknown. Like, what beliefs does he have that are different than yours? Or, what was his first boss like? How does he like to spend a lazy day? What does he admire most about his father?

Once he responds to the question — which he can change if he's feeling uninspired, or you can curate questions for your dad if you want to learn specific things about him — the anecdotes are saved to his account, and if he chooses, shared with loved ones via email on a weekly basis.

The final result

StoryWorth is the sentimental, feel-good gift to give this year, perfect for Father's Day.

At the end of the year, the stories are collected into one handsome hardcover book, complete with photos and captions (that he can opt to include with his responses). Prior to being published, he can pop into his online account or his StoryWorth app to tweak any of his responses and give the entire tome a final edit. And then, voila, a memoir is created!

Having used the service for a few months now, I have to say that StoryWorth is the sentimental, feel-good gift to give this year, perfect for Father's Day. Whether you're signing up your parents, siblings or spouse, or even if you're the storyteller yourself, you'll find that the weekly emails connect you with your family and drive active, dynamic conversations that wouldn't otherwise be taking place.

Plus, you'll find yourself suddenly getting to know someone whom you've known your whole life! Yes, the beautiful keepsake that arrives a year later is something you're all going to relish (additional copies can be purchased for $39+ and for Father's Day, the entire service is discounted from $99 to $89), but StoryWorth's real value is its ability to bring families closer through stories that were, before now, untold.

