Motorola's One Hyper packs a lot into an under $400 phone

We're nearing the end of 2019, but there's still tons of tech to be seen. Motorola has just announced the One Hyper — a value smartphone priced at $399.99 that features nice hardware. And yes, it has a retractable and motorized pop-up selfie cam similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Motorola One Hyper in Cosmos Blue ($399.99; motorola.com)

The front facing camera pops out of the top and unveils itself as a 32-megapixel lens. It should take clear selfies and makes use of Motorola's QuadPixel technology. In practice, it delivers clearer and more vibrant photos, as we saw on the Moto Z4. On the back, you'll find a dual camera setup from a 64-megapixel lens and a 16-megapixel lens. It features QuadPixel, as well as a night vision mode, and can take up to a 118-degree ultrawide shot.

And with the front camera stored as a pop-up, this is a fully edge-to-edge display. That means no notch and no pinhole design. It also lets the 6.5-inch Total Vision 1080x2340 display speak for itself. While it's only a FullHD+ resolution, at this price point, it's pretty good and packs 395 pixels per inch into a 16:9 ratio. We're quite eager to put this test.

The Motorola One Hyper is running Android 10.0 with a light Moto user interface. Powering this smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4 GBs of RAM and an Adreno GPU. This should be plenty to power a mid-range smartphone. Additionally, there are 128 GBs of storage.

The Motorola One Hyper seems like a well-rounded Android phone, and we're looking forward to soon providing a full review. The best news: If you want one, you can order from Motorola at just $399.99. For those in the U.S., keep in mind it's an unlocked GSM smartphone, so it will work with AT&T and T-Mobile.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.