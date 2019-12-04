The Instant Pot Duo Plus is down to an all-time low price

For those who missed out on the myriad Instant Pot deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's still a chance for you to snag the most in-demand kitchen gadget in the culinary game at a discount. Today only, Amazon is lowering the price on the Instant Pot Duo Plus to an all-time low.

Right now, you can snag the apartment-friendly 3-quart Duo Plus Mini for just $59.99 (originally $99.95; amazon.com). The 6-quart and 8-quart versions are also on sale for $64.99 and $139.99 respectively, albeit they're not technically part of this one-day Gold Box deal.

The Duo Plus improves on the classic Duo with nine functions—pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer—over of the Duo's seven. Both introduced in the Duo Plus line, the egg program creates perfect eggs in minutes, and the sterilize program can pasteurize milk and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils.

Due to the Instant Pot's popularity, this discounted batch has a high probability of selling out, so if you're looking to cook up something delicious soon, pick up your marked-down pot while it's still in stock. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.