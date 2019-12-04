Hit the slopes in gear from Amazon's one-day Burton sale

Whether you're preparing to hit the slopes at some point this season or just preparing to hit the streets in snowy weather, there's something you can use in this Burton Gold Box. For one day only, cold-weather gear and apparel from the brand is on sale at Amazon.

A legendary snowboard brand, Burton makes the clothes you need to weather tough mountain conditions—or just winter storms that hit your hometown. Over 500 items for men, women and kids, including heavy-duty gloves and mittens, parkas, snow pants, base layers, socks and beanies are up for grabs for less, as well as several accessories that are ski and snowboard specific, like helmets and goggles.

But this isn't just purely utilitarian gear; Burton is known for incorporating eye-catching patterns and bright colors into their designs to ensure you stand out against the snow. Who said staying warm meant being boring?

Items in this Gold Box start at just $5, so shop now to ensure you're ready for whatever winter weather comes your way. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.