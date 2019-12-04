Body found in search for woman missing in Australian Outback

(CNN) The body of a woman missing for two weeks in the Australian Outback has been found, authorities in the country's Northern Territory believe.

Claire Hockridge, her partner Tamra McBeath-Riley, and Phu Tran went missing last month after telling friends they were going for a drive south of the town of Alice Springs, where current daytime temperatures often exceed 40C.

The body, which was found south of Alice Springs Wednesday, is believed to be that of Hockridge, 46, authorities said.

Police said McBeath-Riley, 52, and Tran, 40, were located alive Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, after the group split up.

From left: Tamra McBeath-Riley, Phu Tran, Claire Hockridge

In a news conference on Wednesday, Hockridge's sister Sarah told reporters: "We are all grieving and exhausted from the emotional roller-coaster that we've ridden over the past one and a half weeks." She confirmed that Hockridge and McBeath-Riley were partners.

