Body found in search for woman missing in Australian Outback

(CNN)The body of a woman missing for two weeks in the Australian Outback has been found, authorities in the country's Northern Territory believe.
Claire Hockridge, her partner Tamra McBeath-Riley, and Phu Tran went missing last month after telling friends they were going for a drive south of the town of Alice Springs, where current daytime temperatures often exceed 40C.
The body, which was found south of Alice Springs Wednesday, is believed to be that of Hockridge, 46, authorities said.
Police said McBeath-Riley, 52, and Tran, 40, were located alive Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, after the group split up.
In a news conference on Wednesday, Hockridge's sister Sarah told reporters: "We are all grieving and exhausted from the emotional roller-coaster that we've ridden over the past one and a half weeks." She confirmed that Hockridge and McBeath-Riley were partners.
"We've been looked after by so many Alice Springs locals," Sarah Hockridge added. "We're really, really grateful to everyone who's supported us through what has been a tremendously difficult, agonizing time."
The trio's vehicle became stuck in the Hugh River on November 19.
Police launched a search after they were reported missing on November 23.
The group tried for three days to free their vehicle, McBeath-Riley said after being released from hospital Monday, CNN affiliate 9 News Australia reported.
They survived on biscuits, beef noodles and a six pack of vodka until they ran out of supplies, McBeath-Riley told ABC.
McBeath-Riley, who stayed by the group's car, was located first through an aerial search.
Police said she was found in good condition, having kept hydrated by boiling and drinking ground water found nearby.
Tran and Hockridge left the vehicle to find help.
Tran was found by a farmer about 160 kilometers southwest of Alice Springs, police said. Alice Springs police superintendent Pauline Vicary called his rescue a "miracle."
Shortly before finding the body, authorities had found footprints they believed belonged to Hockridge.