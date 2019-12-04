New Delhi (CNN) A tiger in India traveled more than 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) in search of a mate -- the longest such walk ever recorded by a big cat in India, according to researchers.

The five-month-long odyssey saw the tiger, dubbed T1-C1 by scientists, criss-cross through forests and populated urban areas before eventually settling in a nature reserve, said Ravikiran Govekar, field director with the Maharashtra State Forest Department.

Male tigers migrate as a part of a natural process of marking their territory in order to find a habitat where they can assert their dominance, moving away from their place of origin, which is already densely populated with tigers.

Two-and-half-year-old T1-C1 was one of three cubs born to a female tiger named TWLS-T1 in 2016. A satellite radio collar was placed on all three in February 2019, as a part of a study to monitor the dispersal pattern of young tigers.

The tiger began its migration in late June 2019 from the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in the western state of Maharashtra. Govekar said an adult male tiger dominated the sanctuary and T1-C1 went in search of food and a potential mate

