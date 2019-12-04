(CNN) Thick, black graffiti sprayed onto a Russian polar bear's coat poses an extra threat to an animal already in danger, experts say.

Video shared on social media shows a lumbering polar bear whose back had been branded with "T-34," the name of an old Soviet Union tank.

The video was posted to Facebook on December 1 by Sergey Kavry, a World Wildlife Fund employee who lives in the remote Russian region.

In the comments, Kavry said he obtained the video via WhatsApp from indigenous minorities in Chukotka, in Russia's far east, though it is not clear from the video where it was filmed.

