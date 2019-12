(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Law professors hammered President Donald Trump's conduct at impeachment inquiry hearings before the House Judiciary Committee. Three constitutional experts called by Democrats testified that the President abused his power while a GOP witness said the case for impeachment is "wafer thin."

-- Bishop Richard Malone resigned after Catholics in Buffalo begged him to do so for more than a year. The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has accepted Malone's resignation .

-- Trump called Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two faced." Trudeau admits to talking about the President with other world leaders.

-- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defied Trump by appointing an Atlanta businesswoman to take a US Senate seat.

-- North Korea plans to send the United States a "Christmas gift, " but no one is quite sure what that could mean.

-- A woman got at least a year in prison for a creating a fraudulent resume after landing a $185,000 job.