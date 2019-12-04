Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images Archbishop Desmond Tutu attends an event in Cape Town, South Africa, in April 2019. Desmond Tutu: A life in pictures

Desmond Tutu, the first Black archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, and who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid, has died at the age of 90.

In a statement confirming his death on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to Tutu's family and friends, calling him "a patriot without equal."

Tutu played a key role in South Africa's transition from the apartheid era, including serving as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the direction of then-President Nelson Mandela.

In his later years, he remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations.