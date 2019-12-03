Dog starts house fire by switching on microwave

(CNN) Every now and again incredible stories emerge of heroic dogs saving their owners from house fires.

This isn't one of those stories.

Geoff Wheal, watch manager at Corringham Fire Station, warned that the "very strange incident" could have been "more serious."

He said that he and his colleagues arrived to find the kitchen full of smoke.

Wheal warned against storing food in the microwave when the machine is not in use.

"Our advice is to always keep your microwave clean and free of clutter or food and any packaging," he said. "Animals or children can turn them on more easily than you might think, so please don't run the risk."

The dog was not hurt in the incident, the statement said.