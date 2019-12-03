Student and school resource officer injured in second high school shooting in Wisconsin this week

(CNN) An Oshkosh school resource officer and a student were injured at a Wisconsin high school Tuesday after the student armed with a weapon confronted the officer, police said. It's the second high school shooting incident in Wisconsin this week.

Officers were called to Oshkosh West High School for an officer involved shooting at 9:12 a.m. local time (10:12 p.m. EST), according to Oshkosh Police Officer Kate Mann, a department spokeswoman.

The student and school resource officer were the only two injured during the altercation, said Mann, who did not know their condition.

No other information was available, she said.

Student and school resource officer injured Tuesday at Oshkosh West High School.

Earlier, police said in a Facebook post that an armed student confronted a school resource officer and both injured and taken to local hospitals.

Read More