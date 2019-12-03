Colorado high school evacuated after school safety app reveals bomb threat

(CNN) A school in Colorado was evacuated Tuesday after authorities learned of a bomb threat through the Safe2Tell app.

After the Columbine shooting in 1999, Colorado worked to develop the Safe2Tell Colorado tip line, where anyone can report threats against schools. The tip line's mobile app is what helped to keep Niwot High School safe on Tuesday.

"All students and staff are safe, however, out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated Niwot HS and will be assisting with reunification. We are working very closely with St. Vrain Valley Schools to investigate this threat."

What is Safe2Tell Colorado?

Read More