Newark sues New York over homeless relocation program

New York (CNN) The city of Newark, New Jersey, filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of New York to stop their program of relocating homeless residents to the Newark area.

The lawsuit also lists New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks as defendants. It claims that the Special One-Time Assistance program , also known as SOTA, had case workers pressure eligible people in shelters to move outside of New York City and didn't effectively check on the conditions of the apartments in which they were placed.

It says that when SOTA recipients contacted SOTA case workers about the conditions and lack of action by landlords, case workers claimed they could no longer help them because they were now residents of Newark.

"Newark is concerned about the living conditions of perhaps one thousand or more SOTA recipients," the lawsuit says. "From the small sample of SOTA recipients that Newark was able to identify, Newark has become aware of families, including those with infants, that are living in uninhabitable conditions. This includes issues with lack of heat, electricity, excessive vermin, and dangerous living conditions."

Avery Cohen, deputy press secretary for de Blasio's office, called the lawsuit "wrong, hypocritical, and amounts to nothing short of income-based discrimination."

