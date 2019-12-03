Teens ran down empty halls before escaping from a Nashville detention center, security video shows

(CNN) Four teens ran undetected through the empty hallways of a Nashville juvenile detention center before escaping through the front door, surveillance footage shows.

Videos released Tuesday by the Davidson County Juvenile Court show the teens -- Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers and Calvin Howse -- wearing bright yellow vests as they make their way outside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville.

The teens escaped the facility Saturday past the 9 p.m. usual bedtime when a staff supervisor left them cleaning an area inside the facility by themselves and went to a different floor to address a disturbance, the company managing the center said.

They entered an elevator that had been left open by a staff member, according to a statement from Davidson County Juvenile Court.

They were "able to convince a staff member to make a call to Master Control and request that the elevator be sent to the basement, which is an unsecured area youth are not permitted to access."

