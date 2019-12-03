UK government taken to court over refusal to issue gender neutral passports

London (CNN) The UK could become the next country to issue gender neutral passports if an activist trying to force the government to overturn its policy wins a court appeal on Tuesday.

Christie Elan-Cane has argued the UK's current passport process is "unacceptable," and breaches international human rights law. They are pushing the Home Office to allow an "X" gender option, alongside male and female.

A handful of countries, including Germany, Australia and Canada, already offer a third option, other than male or female, on their passports.

Elan-Cane argues that the government's current policy breaks the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) because it breaches the right to respect for private life and the right not to be discriminated against on the basis of gender or sex.