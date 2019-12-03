Festive hot drinks revealed to contain up to 23 teaspoons of sugar

(CNN) We hate to ruin your festive cheer, but it turns out that ordering a pint of caramel-flavored hot chocolate topped with whipped cream may not actually be that good for you.

That's the fairly unsurprising finding of a British survey that warns of the high sugar content of festive hot drinks offered by chains including Starbucks and Costa Coffee.

It found that Starbucks' venti-sized Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk contains the equivalent of 23 teaspoons of sugar, and 758 calories. Venti cups are 20 ounces (590 ml).

The same chain's gingerbread venti-sized latte was also found to contain 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories per portion.

Some chains, including Costa, were praised for cutting the sugar content of some of their seasonal offerings.

