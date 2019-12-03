These retailers are making a difference with your money on Giving Tuesday

While many amazing deals from the year's biggest shopping event are still live across the internet, some retailers have shifted their attention from Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday, the kickoff to the holiday season of giving. Giving Tuesday itself is a global movement for generosity—there are countless ways to give back to your community—but if you're still itching to shop after Cyber Week, consider buying from these brands that are supporting various charitable endeavors today.

To help you make the most of your Giving Tuesday, we've rounded up a list of the online stores that are offering up a chance for you to make a difference with your money.

Aerie : For every $35 bundle of 10 pairs of undies sold, Aerie will donate an underwear & period supplies to women & girls in homeless shelters in partnership with Delivering Good & LOLA to s.

For every sold, Aerie will donate an underwear & period supplies to women & girls in homeless shelters in partnership with Delivering Good & LOLA to s. Alo Yoga : A portion of proceeds from every purchase on Tuesday will help bring yoga to schoolchildren via the brand's nonprofit, Alo Gives.

A portion of proceeds from every purchase on Tuesday will help via the brand's nonprofit, Alo Gives. American Eagle : All sales from the AE x Delivering Good collection will go directly to helping homeless & underprivileged youth.

All sales from the will go directly to helping homeless & underprivileged youth. Ban.do : On Tuesday, 100% off all proceeds from ban.do products will go to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that works to empower and inspire girls and young women.

On Tuesday, will go to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that works to empower and inspire girls and young women. Casper : When you buy a mattress from Casper on Tuesday, you'll get 10% off, plus the brand will donate a set of sheets to their nonprofit partners.

donate a set of sheets to their nonprofit partners. Driftaway : The coffee company is celebrating Giving Tuesday by giving $1 per order to World Coffee Research , a collaborative research program that works to grow, protect, and enhance supplies of quality coffee and improve the livelihoods of the families who produce it.

The coffee company is celebrating Giving Tuesday by , a collaborative research program that works to grow, protect, and enhance supplies of quality coffee and improve the livelihoods of the families who produce it. Fossil : If you post on social media about doing a good deed on Tuesday using hashtag #MakeTimeForGood, Fossil will donate $1 to DoSomething.org , a nonprofit for young people driving social change.

If you post on social media about doing a good deed on Tuesday using hashtag #MakeTimeForGood, , a nonprofit for young people driving social change. H&M : Buy H&M gift cards on Tuesday, and get 10% of the card's value back in the form of a bonus e-gift card. Plus, 5% of gift card sales will go to the Glam4Good Foundation, an empowerment platform that ignites positive social change through style.

Buy on Tuesday, and get 10% of the card's value back in the form of a bonus e-gift card. Plus, 5% of gift card sales will go to the Glam4Good Foundation, an empowerment platform that ignites positive social change through style. Madewell : In honor of Giving Tuesday, Madewell will match customer donations to the National Forest Foundation . For each dollar donated, a seedling will be planted in a National Forest.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Madewell will . For each dollar donated, a seedling will be planted in a National Forest. MZ Wallace : To celebrate Giving Tuesday, MZ Wallace will donate 10% of the proceeds from all full-priced purchases to The Conservation Fund , which is dedicated to supporting the environment and economic development.

To celebrate Giving Tuesday, MZ Wallace will donate , which is dedicated to supporting the environment and economic development. Outdoor Voices : 100% of sales for the Use Your Outdoor Voice long sleeve T-shirt will be donated to ACLU .

100% of sales for the Use Your Outdoor Voice long sleeve T-shirt will be . PopSocket : Making a difference is at your fingertips with Popsocket. All sales from Poptivism PopGrips on Tuesday will go to the charity assigned to it.

Making a difference is at your fingertips with Popsocket. All sales from on Tuesday will go to the charity assigned to it. Senreve : The luxury handbag brand is donating 20% of sales on Giving Tuesday to Dress for Success , an organization that sets women up for success in work and life.

The luxury handbag brand is donating , an organization that sets women up for success in work and life. Universal Standard : The fashion retailer is donating 10% of Tuesday's sales to Planned Parenthood .

The fashion retailer is donating 10% of Tuesday's sales to . Wayfair : On Tuesday, Wayfair will match every donation made to Habitat for Humanity and Homes For Our Troops .

On Tuesday, Wayfair will match every donation made to . White + Warren: The cozy clothing purveyor is donating 10% of net proceeds to the American Heart Association.

