Pay it forward with these 20 holiday gifts that give back

Holiday giving doesn't just start and end with buying presents for your loved ones. It's also one of the best times to give back to those in need. And this holiday season, you can actually do that while you shop for your friends and family.

Plenty of companies out there are spreading holiday cheer by donating a portion of your shopping cart to worthy nonprofits, ranging from climate change organizations to those that support women in developing countries. So while you map out your gift list, why not pay it forward at the same time by shopping these 20 gifts that give back. If you're still stumped on what to give the favorite people in your life, feel free to check out our guides on the best gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids, gifts for gamers, gifts for globetrotters and everyone else on your list.

State Lorimer Backpack ($90; statebags.com)

Not only is a State bag durable and roomy enough to be your daily commuting companion, but for every bag sold, State donates a fully packed backpack (filled with school essentials) to children in need.

ASOS x GLAAD& Relaxed Tee Shirt ($16, originally $32; asos.com)

As part of ASOS' partnership with GLAAD, an organization that works to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, 25% of proceeds from this limited-edition line on ASOS go straight back to the organization to help create meaningful change.

Ban.do Kindness Necklace ($38; bando.com)

Ban.do's Good Intentions line helps you look good and feel good at the same time. Each design, which displays a positive message, also gives back to the nonprofit Girls Inc., which works to empower and enlighten young girls, with every purchase.

Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker - (PRODUCT)RED ($123.31, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

Not only will you never misplace the Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker in this (PRODUCT)RED paint job, but with each purchase, the company helps raise funds to fight HIV/AIDS in eight African countries. Now you can really feel good rocking out with it's wide soundstage and 12 hours of battery.

Aurate Tribar Ear Jacket ($180; auratenewyork.com)

All of Aurate's minimalist jewelry is made from ethically sourced, recycled gold. Better yet, for every purchase made, the brand donates a book to a child in a US school, as part of its partnership with Mastery Charter.

Love Your Melon Cuffed Pom Beanie ($45; amazon.com)

This popular beanie brand doesn't just promise to keep you toasty warm this winter season; Love Your Melon's mission is to give a hat to every child battling cancer. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has donated over $6 million to pediatric cancer organizations.

Tatcha Pampering Indulgences ($59, tatcha.com)

This luxury skin care set is rich in skin-loving ingredients that will help protect skin from drying winter conditions. Something else you'll love? For the past four years, Tatcha has partnered up with the nonprofit Room to Read, donating a day of school for each sale to help the organization fund classrooms, mentorship and coaching programs for girls in 11 countries across Africa and Southeast Asia. Thus far, the brand has funded 3 million school days.

Swell Insulated Water Bottle ($26.25, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

Swell, the purveyor of some of the top insulated water bottle designs on the market, is also a major contributor to UNICEF to help people worldwide gain access to clean drinking water.

Warby Parker Harris Sunglasses ($175; warbyparker.com)

For every pair of Warby Parker glasses and sunglasses you buy, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need as part of the brand's signature "Buy a Pair, Give a Pair" program.

Cuddle + kind Skye the Mermaid Knit Doll ($68; nordstrom.com)

Your little one will love cozying up to this soft knit doll at night, and you'll love that your holiday gift also donates 10 meals to a child in need through World Food Program USA, Children's Hunger Fund, Breakfast Club of Canada and WE Charity School Nutrition Program.

Sackcloth & Ashes Stripe Throw Blanket ($99.99; worldmarket.com)

Cost Plus World Market is continuing its partnership with Sackcloth & Ashes this holiday season, so for each purchase of its plush throw blanket, another will be donated to a homeless shelter.

Laura Mercier La Palette Naturelle Face and Cheek Palette ($52; saksfifthavenue.com)

This limited-edition palette is full of sun-kissed blushes, bronzers and highlighters so you can fake a tropical vacation glow, even if you're in the middle of a polar vortex. As an added bonus, Laura Mercier is donating 100% of the net profits to the Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund.

Toms Red Plaid Felt Classic Shoes ($59.95; toms.com)

Since its inception in 2006, Toms has donated over 60 million pairs of shoes thanks to its buy a pair, give a pair program. That means for every purchase of these seasonal-inspired plaid slip-ons, you'll also be giving a pair of shoes to someone in need. Talk about paying it forward.

Bombas Men's Snowflake Gift Box ($65; bombas.com)

Much like Toms, for every pair of Bombas socks sold, the company donates a pair to a person in need in America. Working with local homeless shelters and nonprofits, it's donated more than 26 million thus far. So with the purchase of a sock gift box packed with four different holiday-ready socks, know that you've just donated four pairs of socks to someone who needs them most.

Out of Print Literary Tote ($20; amazon.com)

Fueled by a love of reading, Out of Print specializes in literary gifts like tote bags, socks and T-shirts emblazoned with your favorite book covers and quotations. And best of all, for every product sold, the company donates a book through its partner Books for Africa.

Protect the Animals Mugs ($40; uncommongoods.com)

The animal lover on your list will appreciate this colorful token of appreciation, which is part of a line of custom mugs crafted by potter JoAnn Stratakos. But what makes this so much more than just another coffee mug is the fact that for each sold, $5 gets donated to the Global Wildlife Conservation, which works to protect wildlife and their habitats.

Sephora Stands On the Go Multitasker Retractable Brush ($24; sephora.com)

Sephora Stands is all about empowering women in local communities, whether that's offering support programs during major life transitions or coaching female entrepreneurs as they start their first business. A variety of Sephora goods, including this retractable travel makeup brush, help support the program. For every brush purchased this holiday season, $16 is given to Sephora Stands.

Soma Double Wall Glass Tea and Coffee Cold Brew Bottle ($34.45; amazon.com)

All of those plastic cups and straws you use during your morning cold brew order add up. An eco-friendly solution is this tea and coffee brew bottle, which can keep drinks cold or hot for hours on end. Because Soma is a partner with Charity: Water, which brings clean drinking water to the millions who lack access, you can help the environment and donate to a great cause while you're at it. It's about as guilt-free as any shopping experience gets.

Treasure & Bond Farrah Studded Bootie ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

Meet your new favorite winter boot. This snakeskin-inspired design, which features subtle studded finishes, is a bold take on the classic ankle bootie. And as part of Nordstrom's partnership with Treasure & Bonde, 2.5% of all net sales on any of its products go towards organizations that help empower today's youth.

Linen Venice Set (starting at $359; parachutehome.com)

Parachute's Oeko-Tex Venice Set is breathable and cooling, making it an ideal bedding set for those who are warm sleepers. Plus, for every set sold, the brand donates a life-saving malaria bed net through the organization Nothing But Nets.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.