Baby Yoda merch has finally landed in a galaxy near you (hurry, these will sell out)

Fear not, young padawans. The day we've been waiting for has arrived. Baby Yoda, aka "The Child," merchandise is finally hitting shelves. Or rather, online storefronts. And hurry, these items are expected to sell out incredibly fast and that goes for pre-orders as well. For instance, The Mandalorian Funko POP!, which isn't nearly as cute, is practically sold out everywhere.

And there are more Funko POP!s on the horizon-- including two "The Child" aka Baby Yoda ones. You can expect a normal size and a bigger one to launch very soon and we'll be updating live with pre-orders links. Keep in mind that The Mandalorian, IG-11, Kuiil and Cara Dune figures are already out, with varying stock levels.

The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko -- Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($12.99; shopdisney.com)

The Child Super Sized Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko -- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 10'' ($29.99; shopdisney.com)

Walmart and Shop Disney are both offering this incredibly adorable 11-inch vinyl plush, complete with his now famous pod, for just $24.99. You can preorder it from Shop Disney here and Walmart Here, but please note the ship dates of May 2020., but act quickly. We have a feeling this will go fast. This official merchandise is made by Mattel and Disney and sticks with "The Child" naming nomenclature.

We highly recommend ordering sooner than later, this way you can secure your plush.

And if you want clothing featuring "The Child," Shop Disney or the Star Wars store on Amazon is the place. We'll call out our favorites below, and keep your eyes peeled as we'll update when more Baby Yoda merch drops.

The Child

The Child — Star Wars: The Mandalorian Logo T-Shirt for men in dark gray ($24.95; shopdisney.com )

The Child — Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for men in green ($24.95; shopdisney.com )

The Child — Star Wars: The Mandalorian Tank Top for women in gold ($24.95; shopdisney.com )

The Child — Star Wars Mug ($19.95; shopdisney.com )

The Child Speck iPhone Case ($44.95; shopdisney.com )

The Child Case-Mate iPhone Case ($34.95; shopdisney.com)

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian T-Shirt for adults — Star Wars ($24.95; shopdisney.com )

The Mandalorian T-Shirt for men — Star Wars ($24.95; shopdisney.com )

The Mandalorian Tank Top for women — Star Wars ($22.95; shopdisney.com )

The Mandalorian Through Red Flames T-Shirt ($19.95; shopdisney.com )

The Mandalorian Riding Blurrg Through Desert Macbook Pro Sleeve ($69.95; shopdisney.com )

The Mandalorian Desert Sunset Group Art Mug ($16.95; shopdisney.com)

Funko Pops and toys

AT-ST Raider Playset by Lego — Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($39.96, originally $49.95; shopdisney.com )

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11 Figure ($12.95; shopdisney.com )

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Kuiil Figure ($9.99; walmart.com )

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune ($9.99; walmart.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.