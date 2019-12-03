Anker's Nebula projectors are heavily discounted today

The madness that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but that's not stopping Anker from offering even more deals. Right now, you can save up to $180 on one of Anker's Nebula portable projectors. These deals will end at midnight on Tuesday, so act fast if either projector interests you.

Anker's Nebula Capsule ($221.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com) looks more like a soda can than a projector, but don't let that fool you. The small black cylinder has a 360-degree speaker, runs Android 7.1 so you can use apps like Netflix or YouTube and is capable of pushing out a picture of up to 100-inches. It does all of that with 4 hours of battery life, which is more than enough to watch your favorite movie.

Instead of fiddling with boxes or books to get the Capsule at just the right height, the Nebula Capsule Series Adjustable Tripod will come in handy. The small tripod is best suited for getting the Capsule up off a table, not the floor. It's normally $29.99, but during this Gold Box, it's just $19.99.

For something a little more robust, the Nebula Mars II Pro ($369.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com) fits the bill. You'll get 720p video at up to a 150-inch picture. The Mars II Pro runs Android 7.1, has a smartphone app you can use to control it, and powerful 10W speakers that should fill any room with sound.

Anker's projectors are versatile and capable of providing entertainment in nearly any room during the colder months, as well as provide movie nights in the backyard during the summer.

Be sure to check out Anker's Gold Box Deal to save some money on one of the Nebula projectors.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.