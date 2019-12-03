(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Tuesday on CNN:
-- Trump and Macron had a tense news conference at the NATO summit. Trump took aim at the French President, calling his previous "brain death" comments "very nasty." Then Macron fact-checked Trump in real time.
-- A federal appeals court said the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives may subpoena Trump's bank records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.
-- A Pennsylvania mother said her children, age 8 and 4, killed themselves. Now she's charged with murder.
-- Want to live a long, healthy life? This explorer found "blue zones" around the globe where the foods people eat are contributing to their longevity.
-- The FBI is offering $5 million for information that leads to the arrest of an American citizen on the agency's Most Wanted Terrorist List.
-- Wolfgang Van Halen, who also plays bass in his dad's band, is defending 17-year-old music phenom Billie Eilish for not knowing his band.
-- The Dow fell more than 400 points Tuesday morning after Trump warned the China trade war could go beyond the 2020 election.
-- The US Navy awarded its most expensive shipbuilding contract ever, more than $22.2 billion worth of the world's most advanced submarines to keep up with China's naval buildup.