15 people killed, dozens injured in Sudan factory fire, doctor's union says

(CNN) At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in Sudan after a fire triggered an explosion at a factory in northern Khartoum on Tuesday, according to the Sudanese Doctors Union.

More than 90 people wounded in the fire have been taken to several hospitals in the capital for treatment, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) in its preliminary report posted in Arabic on Facebook.

A Sudanese paramedic walks with a stretcher as others search for victims.

The doctor's committee said many of those injured would need emergency care and called on their colleagues that were off-duty to rush to the hospitals to help the victims.

CCSD, which led a protest movement calling for a civilian rule in Sudan, pleaded with other health workers in the city to prepare for more casualties as people are evacuated from the scene of the accident.

Members of the Sudanese Civil Defense put out the fire at a factory unit in northern Khartoum.

Videos shared on social media showed fire and black smoke billowing from the factory located in an industrial area.

Read More