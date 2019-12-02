Sperm whale found dead with 220 pounds of trash in its stomach

(CNN) A young sperm whale that died after becoming stranded on a Scottish island last week had a ball of debris weighing roughly 100 kilograms (220 pounds) in its stomach, according to an organization that carried out a postmortem on the animal.

The juvenile male whale died Thursday on Seilebost beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides, according to Dan Parry, the administrator of a Facebook page that aims to keep nearby Luskentyre beach free of trash.

Workers from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS), which collates data on stranded marine animals around Scotland, discovered a huge ball of debris in the whale's stomach during the necropsy, according to a post on its Facebook page Sunday.

A necropsy found 220 pounds of debris in the whale's stomach, including sections of fishing nets.

Among the debris -- which seemingly came from "both the land and fishing sector," SMASS said -- were sections of net, plastic cups and tubing.

The organization could not find evidence that the waste had blocked the creature's intestines, but it said the amount of debris could have played a part in its live stranding.

Read More