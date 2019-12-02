(CNN) An officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said.

The suspect, who police said pointed a handgun at officers, is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters.

There we no other injuries in the morning incident at Waukesha South High School.

A school resource officer had rushed to a classroom after a student saw a classmate with a handgun, authorities said.

Other officers responded and attempted to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. After the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, he removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, the police chief said.

Read More