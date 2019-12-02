Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, returns to YouTube after an absence of nearly nine months

(CNN) Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to YouTube on Sunday nearly nine months after her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on charges related to the college admissions scandal.

In the two-minute video , Olivia Jade, 20, welcomed her 1.93 million YouTube subscribers back to her channel, acknowledging that she had "been gone for a really long time."

The lifestyle vlogger mentioned that she debated for "seven or eight months" whether she should come back to the platform as she is "legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

"There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I can say something when I really can't, so I'm going to leave it at that," said Olivia Jade in the video, adding that she wants to move on with her life and "take smaller steps in the right direction."

The vlogger is excited to start filming and uploading content again, according to the video -- which got more than 57,000 likes and 14,000 dislikes. She also posted a screenshot of her YouTube video to her Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers.

