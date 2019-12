A college football player's parents died before his Senior Day. So he walked onto the field with his two dogs

(CNN) It's tradition in college football for seniors to emerge from the tunnel for the final game of their collegiate career and run onto the field to one last ovation, an event players usually celebrate with family.

Michigan State University cornerback Josh Butler lost both of his parents before they could meet him on the field one last time on Senior Day. But he didn't walk out alone on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fifth-year made his final roaring entrance into Spartan Stadium accompanied by two dogs, Roxy and Remi.

Michigan State beat writer David Harns captured the moment Butler and the clearly excited pups debuted.

Josh Butler, in Spartan Stadium for the last time. pic.twitter.com/WE18LkBcl4 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 30, 2019

Butler's father, Steven, died in November 2017, hours before Butler was set to play in a game against Penn State. His mother, Ladrida Bagley, died in April 2019 after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, the Lansing State Journal reported

