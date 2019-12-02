Fans pelted more than 45,000 stuffed animals at a Pennsylvania hockey team -- for charity, of course

(CNN) It was a good night for the Hershey Bears and a record-breaking night for teddy bears.

The Pennsylvania pro-hockey team hosted its annual Teddy Bear Toss, a time-honored hockey tradition that invites fans in the stands to chuck stuffed animals onto the ice after the home team sinks its first goal. When the toys defrost, they're donated to local charities.

It took eight minutes for the bears to score, and that was the cue to commence the mayhem.

Fans pelted players with stuffed animals from every seat in the stadium. Toys quickly outnumbered men on the ice in piles that grew feet high.

"IT'S RAINING STUFFED ANIMALS IN CHOCOLATE TOWN!" commentators cheered.

Read More