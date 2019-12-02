Browns fan goes on rant and jumps into Lake Erie after revenge loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

(CNN) The Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers again in the second matchup between the two teams this year.

The loss was enough to send one dejected Browns fan into Lake Erie.

Joey Kinsley, who posted the video on his social media accounts under the handle @SirYacht, wrote: "Welp Browns' season is over after another loss to the Steelers and a QB named after a duck. I'm so done with them I jumped into Lake Erie."

Kinsley filmed himself getting out of his car, ranting about the Browns and walking toward what he claimed in the video is Lake Erie. He can be seen walking into the water and submerging himself in the water before getting back out.

Kinsley did not immediately respond to a request from CNN.

