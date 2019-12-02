Dramatic storm photo wins Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award

Loris von Siebenthal. A D35 catamaran battles an incoming storm during the Bol d'Or Mirabaud on Lake Geneva in June.

Winner – Loris von Siebenthal. A D35 catamaran battles an incoming storm during the Bol d'Or Mirabaud on Lake Geneva in June.

2nd – Sharon Green. A Volvo 70 Wizard is captured about 25 miles off Miami during the 811-nautical mile Pineapple Cup race from Miami to Jamaica.

3rd – Ian Roman. Team USA's SailGP boat slowly capsizes after bearing away around the first mark during an event in Cowes, UK.

4. Martina Orsini. Spray creates the shape and sense of a shield protecting a young sailor on a O'pen Bic boat.

5. Sam Kurtul. The Australian SailGP team breaks the 50-knot barrier on their F50 catamaran in testing conditions on the Solent during an event in Cowes, UK.