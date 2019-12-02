Berlin's Stasi Museum looted days after Dresden jewelry heist

Berlin, Germany (CNN) Thieves targeted Berlin's Stasi Museum on Sunday evening, making off with historic jewelry and medals relating to the secret police in the former East Germany.

The suspects broke in through a first floor window, smashing several exhibition cases and stealing artifacts, Berlin Police told CNN.

A museum employee discovered the break-in at around 10.40 a.m. local time on Monday. It is unknown how many suspects are involved; the State Criminal Investigation Office is now investigating.

The burglary came less than a week after raiders stole around 100 priceless treasures from the German city of Dresden's Green Vault, one of Europe's largest collections of art masterpieces.

The suspects smashed a display case, fleeing with diamonds, pearls and rubies. Police believe four thieves were behind last Monday's dramatic heist but have so far found no trace of them.

Read More