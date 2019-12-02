25 Underscored favorites are on sale for Cyber Monday right now

We recommend and review products all year long, so we love when we find our favorites on sale. And now that it's Cyber Monday, one of the best days for bargains you'll find all 2019, we've gone back to check which of our all-star products are on sale.

From sofas and sheets to AirPods and iPads to backpacks and boots, here's what we're stocking our shopping carts with today. And don't miss our up-to-the-minute Cyber Monday roundup which lists every last sale you might want to shop.

STYLE

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket ($97.99, originally $139.99, amazon.com)

Better known as the "Amazon Coat," this jacket has gone viral thanks to its puffy coat styling, multiple pockets and warmth factor. Choose from six colors (red is holiday perfect) and get a rare 30% off coupon when you select your size.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes ($70, originally $100; adidas.com)

It may have debuted in 1972, but the iconic Stan Smith leather tennis shoe, named for the tennis great, is as popular as ever in 2019, with its clean, white lines and perforated stripes. Use the code CYBER for 30% off.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot ($99.90, originally $150, nordstrom.com)

Stride through rain, snow and slush with no fear of wet feet (or, perhaps more importantly, ugly shoes) with a pair of classic Hunter boots. Made of lightweight rubber, the British brand packs easily, clean up beautifully and, when paired with Hunter boot socks, are nice and warm, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack ($140, originally $175 nordstrom.com)

Whether you're traveling for the holidays or just want a fashionable update to your work bag, you can't go wrong with this durable neoprene backpack that will bring style to your commute, airport run or anything else that takes you on the go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Spanx Faux Fur Leggings ($78.40, originally $90; nordstrom.com)

The rock 'n' roll look of leather, plus a control top that slims your tummy, hips, thigh and rear? Yes, we love these. Get 20% off (plus free shipping) on these Spanx must-haves and consider your quest for a new pair of go-to party pants done.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie ($63.75, originally $85; outdoorvoices.com)

Sure, we love a good sequin party dress this time of year, but if we're being honest, we'd never get out of sweats. Especially when they're from the CloudKnit collection from Outdoor Voices. Super soft and with a slim fit, take 25% off (use code THANKS25) hoodies, sweatpants, and short- and long-sleeve T-shirts now. Couch, we're ready for ya.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vince Camuto Louise Et Cie Vinn Studded Chelsea Boot ($118.80, originally $198, vincecamuto.com)

Add some glam to a classic Chelsea-style leather boot with faux pearls that embellish the low stacked heel. At 40% off (use the code CYBER40) you may just want to snag them in black, gray or even eye-popping leopard. Reeow!

_______________________________________________________________________________

TECH

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case ($234.99, originally $249.99; bhphotovideo.com)

AirPods Pro are the latest true wireless earbuds from Apple and we declared them the best in the category. With an updated design, these fit more snuggly in your ears thanks to the addition of silicone ear tips. And the best news is the addition of noise cancellation which pairs quite nicely with a wider sound stage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad ($249, originally $329; amazon.com)

The latest 7th Generation iPad model comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a home button with Touch ID, 32 GBs of internal storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. It brings big value to the entry-level iPad spot.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Beat Solo3 ($129.99, originally $299.95; amazon.com)

The classic Beats Solo3 might not have received an update in a few years, but at nearly $170 off you can't go wrong with these. You can expect a comfortable fit thanks to ample padding on the headband and in the ear cups-- this is crucially important as you can expect up to 40 hours of battery life (depending on usage). And Apple's W1 chip gives you fast pairing with iOS and macOS devices.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 8 ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's Echo Show 8 was recently declared our favorite smart display and for good reason. It has two powerful 10-watt speakers that can really fill a room and it's paired with a vibrant 8-inch display on the front. Adding a visual element to Alexa is helpful for questions and especially completing tasks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

3rd Generation Echo Dot ($22, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Dot has always been the main entry point into the Alexa ecosystem and at just $22 for the 3rd Generation, you can't go wrong. It keeps the small circular design but replaces a hard shell plastic with a soft mesh outer shell. You get that sense that it belongs in a home-- and it can do a lot, after all, it's Alexa powered. Stocking stuffer, anyone?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker 30-watt PowerPort Atom III Slim Compact ($23.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

While smartphones and other gadgets have improved at light speed over the years, charging has taken a bit to catch up. Especially the bricks that are included with our devices. But this Anker PowerPort Atom III not only can charge at up to 30 watts, but it's stack-a-few-credit-cards-together thin and easily fits in your pocket.

HOME

KitchenAid Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment ($239.99, originally $538.99; amazon.com)

Home chefs, listen up! This stand mixer will become your new BFF as it elevates your cookie-making game to new heights. Powerful, versatile and sleek, trust us, it will become your go-to kitchen gadget.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wayfair Derry Sofa ($549, originally $1,350.00; wayfair.com)

Inject your living space with a dose of high style with this luxe sofa that comfortably seats three, includes two roll pillows and comes in six chic colors (we love it in dark sapphire). Bonus: three-day free shipping. Sold!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ovid Tangerine Oriental Rust Area Rug ($76.99, originally $366.99; allmodern.com)

If this gorgeous 4-foot-by-6-foot tangerine-and-rust area rug looks familiar, you've probably noticed it on your favorite influencers' Instagram feeds. Sending out serious boho vibes with its Turkish-style design and muted colors, it's a steal at a whopping 79% off and free shipping. And to sweeten the deal even more? Get an extra 25% off with the code BIGDEAL.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot DUO Mini Electric Pressure Cooker ($59.86, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

This compact multi-cooker does it all, serving as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer. From soups to beans to ribs to dessert, it's a one-stop shop for easy homemade meals and perfect for small kitchens.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Levoit Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp ($16.99 with coupon, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

For the yoga-loving friend who has everything: This unique lamp is made with hand-carved Himalayan salt rock, providing a warm pink and orange glow when turned on. Namaste.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maps International Scratch The World Travel Map ($25.99, originally $35.95; amazon.com)

Perfect for the adventurer on your gift list, scratch off destinations on this on this extra-large cartographic wall map to reveal traveled-to destinations underneath. Bon voyage!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Homesick City Candles ($24.95, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

Dorothy was right: There's no place like home. If you have a loved one who has moved away, remind them of where they came from with these scented candles that evoke the city they're named for (Seattle, for example, smells like coffee; Miami, like oranges and lemon). _______________________________________________________________________________

BEAUTY + WELLNESS

Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio ($24, originally $36; glossier.com)

Snag this customizable three-pack of Glossier's cult-fave skin salve for 33% on Cyber Monday to be sure you always have the product on hand. Choose your favorite three balms from eight options (we like Cherry with its sheer red tint, the cool and untinted Mint and Birthday, which comes with a subtle shimmer), and keep those lips smooth and hydrated all winter long.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Look party-ready every day (you never know when an impromptu invite for holiday drinks will pop up) with this fast-drying, award-winning tool that will keep your tresses soft, shiny, smooth and styled.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Colourpop Super Shock Shadows ($4.20, originally $6; colourpop.com)

Stock up on eyeshadow with Colourpop's creme-powder products known for their long-wearing, stay-put pigments. We like the metallic gold Golden Hour for holiday soirees, the rich plum Dreamlover for date night and La La, a glittery copper, for just about everything.

_______________________________________________________________________________

23andMe Health and Ancestry Kit ($99, originally $199; 23andme.com)

Intrigued by your ancestry? Wonder about genetics and your health? The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service offers 150-plus personalized reports on your ancestry, traits, health predispositions, carrier status, muscle composition and much more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Master Class (two passes for $180, originally $360; masterclass.com)

Learn ballet from Misty Copeland. Or creative writing from Margaret Atwood. Get makeup tips from Bobbi Brown. Or advice on filmmaking with Martin Scorsese. Masterclass offers online classes from the greats, and with this Cyber Monday deal, you get one all-access pass for yourself, and can gift the other to a friend.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.