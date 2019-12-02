Best Cyber Monday TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL and Vizio

Some of the great TV deals from Black Friday are still running, others are ancient history, and as we roar through Cyber Monday and into Cyber Week, it's time to take a look at what's on sale now. We're searching and scouring for the best TV deals that hit at the intersection of quality and value.

There are a lot of holiday models released from name brands like Samsung, but those don't necessarily offer the best deal. You may find different build quality and/or way fewer ports.

So whether you want an HD or 4K (or even an 8K model), we have you covered. Let's dive right in.

Toshiba 32" Fire TV Edition with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot ($199.99, originally $170; amazon.com)

At just $199.99, you really can't go wrong with this 32-inch TV from Toshiba. It does scream "basic," with only a 720p resolution, but at this size you don't need much more. It uses Amazon's FireOS system and gives you access to plenty of streaming services. So you're really set right out of the box — and you'll score a free 3rd Gen Echo Dot.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Samsung 43" Q60 4K UDH TV ($499, originally $799; samsung.com)

A Samsung TV for $300 off? That's pretty impressive, especially when it's a QLED that delivers an incredibly vibrant and sharp display. But that's exactly what you're getting with the 43-inch Q60 4K TV from Samsung. Better yet, there is a Quantum Processor 4K inside that handles upscaling non-4K content, so everything looks the best it can.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vizio 50" M-Series 4K HDR TV ($399.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

What if you could get a new TV at a good price and have a portion of it go to the (RED) foundation? Well, that's what's going on with the Vizio 50-inch M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. It's on sale for $399.99, down from $499.99, and delivers an impressive picture thanks to Vizio's Quantum color technology. It can get ultra-bright and it will support AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K Roku TV ($599.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com)

TCL's incredible value and shockingly low prices make its TVs one of our favorite picks. The 4K UHD with HDR10 and Dolby Vision ensures visuals are sharp, and with the convenience of built-in Roku, streaming is simple. Four HDMI ports allow for all sorts of consoles and devices to be paired, and its 120Hz refresh rate gives the television a smooth image quality.

If you're looking for a cost-effective, convenient TV, TCL is your pick.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sony X950G 65" 4K TV ($1,398, originally $1,799.99; amazon.com)

Sony is less about big feature names and more about reliable standards within the home entertainment industry. The X950G from Sony is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD television that supports HDR or High Dynamic Range. It's fully powered by an X1 Ultimate processor that delivers vibrancy, clarity and contrast-filled images. Sony uses an AndroidTV experience for the entertainment system and lets you access plenty of streaming services.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Samsung 75" Q90 4K UHD TV ($3,497.99, originally $4,999.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking for an even larger TV, then the Samsung 75-inch Q90 is worth a look. It's on sale for $3,497.99, originally just shy of $5,000. And as a top-of-the-line QLED from Samsung, it offers a really good picture. It's vibrant with colors and contrast-filled with deep blacks. The Quantum processor inside does a really excellent job of upscaling content as well, so even 1080p HD content just looks better.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TCL 75" 7-Series 4K UHD Roku TV ($1,299.99, originally $2,299.99; amazon.com)

The crown jewel of TCL, this 75-inch beauty takes all the tech from its smaller brother listed earlier and adds 20 inches to the screen. The huge television is great with color, able to handle a wide range with its HDR10 and utilization of TCL's NBP Photon technology. TCL already provides great screens for a good value, but now it's knocking off another $1,000 this Cyber Monday to really make a deal to die for.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Samsung 75" Q900 8K TV ($3,997.99, originally $6,997.99; amazon.com)

Sure, 4K will future-proof you for a while, but if you want to be set for the long haul, you go 8K. This Samsung 75-inch Q900 is exactly that. It's an 8K QLED, the 2019 model, so it's a top-of-the-line model from Samsung — and it's on sale for $3,997.99 for Cyber Monday. Like 4K Q-Series, it has a Quantum processor inside, but this time around it powers the 8K panel and will upscale content to that degree. In full 8K resolution, this panel offers you 16 times the quality of HD. It's quite sharp and will set you up for years to come.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.