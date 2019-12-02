All the best deals from Target's Cyber Monday sale

Just like the Target Black Friday sale before it, Target's Cyber Monday is shaping up to be one of the most noteworthy sales on the internet, with furniture up to 50% off and clothing for women, men and kids up to 30% off. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals and doorbusters on the site, including 50% off an Instant Pot and 40% off a Roomba, but you can check out all the Target Cyber Monday deals here. And remember: Most of these deals will be expiring at the end of the day, so you've got to act fast.

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker ($49.95, originally $99.95; target.com)

Featuring 14 different programming modes, this can cook anything from soups to broths to meat in record time.

As Seen On TV Air Fryer ($59.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

You can air fry, broil, bake, roast or dehydrate almost anything inside this device, allowing you to make everything from chicken wings to burgers with the touch of a button.

Alyssa New Velvet Arm Chair (starting at $94.49, originally $188.99; target.com)

Available in colors like sky blue, dark teal, fuchsia and light gray, this velvet chair features a subtle wingback effect and plush arms for a '70s vibe.

Coffee Table with X Base ($89.99, originally $179.99; target.com)

This round coffee table can come with a white marble, clear glass or dark wood top, along with a complementary gold base.

Women's Arctic Parka ($41.99, originally $59.99; target.com)

This parka comes equipped with a drawcord waist, inside collar for extra warmth, and a removable hood featuring faux fur detailing so it can take you from fall to winter with ease.

Men's Sherpa Lined Denim Jacket ($34.99, originally $49.99; target.com)

This dark-wash denim jacket features black sherpa lining for extra warmth, and button closures down the front.

Keurig Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker ($49.99, originally $89.99; target.com)

Though this coffee maker is petite at just five inches wide, it brews your coffee in minutes, and may just make for the perfect coworker gift.

iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($209.99, originally $349.99; target.com)

Now 40% off, this Roomba connects to your smartphone so with just one tap, you can order this vacuum to clean your entire home.

Women's Cozy Holiday Fleece Pullover ($15, originally $30; target.com)

Perfect to wear over your workout clothes or lounging around at home, this fleece pullover is available in tempting shades like lilac, turquoise and dark purple.

Chazz Mid-Century Dining Chairs (starting at $63.99, originally $174.99; target.com)

With their polished wood legs and fabric options like mint and dark gray, this set of two chairs can add a mid-century touch to any room.

For more home and fashion deals like this, check out our comprehensive list of all the best Cyber Monday sales happening right now.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.