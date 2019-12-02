Save big on Samsung tech for Cyber Monday and beyond

Samsung has brought us a host of favorites in smartphones and other tech, and now it's bringing the savings. Right now, you can take advantage of a variety of deals for Cyber Monday. This includes up to $80 off wearables, up to $200 off the Galaxy Tab family and more discounts you'll want to check out.

Phones

It's no secret that we're big fans of Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy S10+. With great processors and displays, its phones always impress at both functional and visual levels. And with Samsung's Cyber Monday offers, you can get even more bang for your buck. From now through Dec. 2, you'll get $500 in Samsung.com instant credit with the purchase of a Galaxy S10 or Note10. Plus, if you pick up a Galaxy S10+ or Note10/10+ through Dec. 17, you'll get a free Unlocked Galaxy A50.

Wearables

Samsung's foray into smartwatches has been fruitful. From this vein comes terrific devices, such as their Galaxy Watch Active2. Its smooth performance and vibrant display are just a few of the things we loved about it. Now through Dec. 2, you can save $50 on this smartwatch. Along with these wearable discounts, you can also get a free wireless charging battery pack with the purchase of a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active2 through Dec 2. Here's a full list of these discounts and durations.

Tablets

If you've been looking for a quality tablet, search no further. Samsung builds fast, utilitous tablets with great displays. Plus, the Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 come with the S Pen, the perfect utensil for doodles, notes and annotating documents. We particularly liked it in our reviews for jotting down info during business calls. The Tab S6 is $100 off through Dec. 29. And if you're looking for something more kid-friendly, you can save $50 on their Galaxy Tab A Kids now through Dec. 2. Keep reading to see all of Samsung's deals on tablets.

Galaxy Tab S6 128 GB with S Pen (starting at $549.99, originally $649; samsung.com) through Dec. 29

Galaxy Tab S4 64 GB with S Pen (starting at $449.99, originally $649; samsung.com) through Dec. 29

Galaxy Tab A 10.1inch (starting at $159.99, originally $229.99; samsung.com) through Dec. 2

Galaxy Tab S5e (starting at $349.99, originally $399.99; samsung.com) through Dec. 29

Galaxy Tab A Kids ($99.99, originally $149.99; samsung.com) through Dec. 2

Notebooks and Chromebooks

Samsung's notebooks and chromebooks take portability and functionality seriously. Many of their premier notebooks are two-in-ones and give you the ability to lay out a keyboard for work at a desk or fold up and go tablet-style. And with the 13-inch Notebook 9 Pen, you'll receive the S Pen. This pen transforms your notebook's capabilities, especially in tablet mode, allowing you to lay it down and take notes or draw. The Chromebooks deserve mention for their straightforward, productivity oriented design. Check out all the deals below.

Notebook 9 Pen 13-inch with S Pen ($1,199.99, originally $1,399.99; samsung.com) Dec. 3-15

Notebook 7 15.6-inch ($899.99, originally $1099.99; samsung.com) Dec. 3-15

Notebook Flash (starting at $299.99, originally $349.99; samsung.com) through 12/8

Chromebook Plus ($299.99, originally $449.99; samsung.com) Dec. 3-29

Chromebook 4 ($249.99, originally $299.99; samsung.com) Dec. 3-8

Chromebook Plus ($349.99, originally $499.99; samsung.com) through Dec. 8

Chromebook 3 ($149.99, originally $199.99; samsung.com) through Dec. 8

HMD Odyssey

Samsung provides savings on its flagship mixed reality headset. With two 3.5-inch AMOLED screens, a 3K display and 360-degree sound, you'll feel immersed in this headset. Plus, you can chat with players in whatever game you hop into with the built-in microphone array. See how much you can save, and when, below.

HMD Odyssey+ ($229.99, originally $499.99; samsung.com) through Dec. 2

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.