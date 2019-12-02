Amazon is offering a PS4 Pro and three games for just $299.99

Amazon's latest Gold Box deal, the Playstation 4 Pro Only-On-Playstation bundle, is an exciting one. Not only do you get the 1TB Pro console and a controller, but you get three games: God of War, Marvel's Spider-man and Horizon Zero Dawn. And, you guessed it, all three of these are only available on PlayStation.

On any normal day it costs $466.96, but for Cyber Monday Amazon is offering it for $299.99. But since it's a Gold Box deal, neither time nor stock is on your side — so act fast.

The big advantage of the PS4 Pro, over the original PS4 or even the Slim, is the ability to output games at full 4K. This way you can really enjoy the title on your big screen TV. Dynamic environments, web-swinging through NYC (like in Marvel's Spider-Man) and cut scenes just look more realistic and more impressive.

Better yet, you'll have 1TB of storage to store these three and countless other titles. Act fast and grab the Playstation 4 Pro Only-On-Playstation bundle for just $299.99 on Amazon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.