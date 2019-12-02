Get a Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokèmon Sword or Shield for $229

For Black Friday we saw only minimal discounts or bonuses on the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. But for Cyber Monday, eBay is pairing a Switch Lite (in gray or yellow) with either Pokèmon Sword or Shield for just $229.99.

At full cost, the Switch Lite is $199.99 and either title of the latest Pokèmon is $59.99, so you're saving $29.99 with this bundle. Let's break down the options.

Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow or Gray with Pokèmon Sword or Shield ($229.99; ebay.com)

The Switch Lite is basically a miniature version of the Switch that can do handheld-only (it won't dock into a stand for playing on a bigger screen). Even better, it brings back the traditional arrow pad instead of four separate keys.

This is a solid offer on one of the most popular gadgets to get or give this holiday season. Since this is an eBay deal, it is limited in quantity, so act fast before it's sold out.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.