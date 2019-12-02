Tons of Nike favorites are 25% off for Cyber Monday

Kick your athletic gear into, well, high gear with this year's Nike Cyber Monday deals that feature shoes, apparel, accessories, equipment and more.

During this one-day flash sale, you can use the promo code CYBER at checkout for 25% off select styles (including new items) for men, women and kids. So, consider this your chance to get a head start on checking off gifts for all the fitness fanatics on your list — or treating yourself to some new Nike gear. (Go ahead, we know you deserve it.) And here's a tip: Register as a Nike Plus member and receive free shipping and free 60-day returns.

Looking for a little inspiration on what to buy? Below, we've rounded up seven styles we're loving now. To see more, find everything on sale here.

Nike Zoom Gravity Women's Running Shoe ($67.50, originally $90; nike.com)

Go for that personal record during your next race with this lightweight, high-performance shoe that offers plenty of cushioning, grip and traction, and also comes in a pretty pink shade.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 ($90, originally $120; nike.com)

Available in five different colorways, this shoe features ultra-responsive cushioning and multi-directional traction that's ideal for any athletic game.

Nike Fast Women's Running Tights ($48.75, originally $65; nike.com)

Start with sweat-wicking, Dri-FIT technology, add a flattering, adjustable mid-rise waistband, top it all off with pockets that fit your keys and phone, and you've got these tights that just might make you look forward to your next long run.

Nike Lunar Force 1 '18 Men's Duckboot ($127.50, originally $170; nike.com)

Love Nike's original Air Force 1? Consider these a winter spin on the style that features a water-repellent exterior and a rugged sole that's perfect for snowy sidewalks.

Nike Pro Women's Fleece Cropped Top ($44.98, originally $80; nike.com)

Featuring an adjustable, high-neck design, this hoodie is made of sweat-wicking fleece to keep you warm before, after and during your workouts.

Nike Dri-FIT Showtime Men's Basketball Hoodie ($67.50, originally $90, nike.com)

Show up to the next game in style in this full-zip hoodie inspired by NBA warmups that comes in a soft, warm fleece fabric.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Little Kids' Crew ($32.98, originally $55, nike.com)

A cool camouflage print makes this lightweight fleece top go from a winter essential to a fashion statement.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.