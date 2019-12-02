Save up to $500 on the 13.3-MacBook Pro at B&H for Cyber Monday

B&H is kicking off Cyber Monday in a spectacular fashion with up to $500 off the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. Better yet these are all the mid-2019 variants and feature Apple's Touch Bar. Pricing starts at just $1,099.99 for the 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage. And that is down from $1,299.

For $100 more you can upgrade to 16 GBs of RAM, which should help with processing power. So for $1,299 (from $1,499), you can get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage. Those looking for more storage options will need to spend a bit more. Next up at $1,479 (from $1,699), it's a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5, 16 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage. And it's good to remember that MacBook Pro's do not feature a user-replaceable hard drive. So, the best bet is to spend a bit more, in the beginning, to help yourself in the future.

At $1,799, you're saving $200 off the original $1,999 price and getting a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage. This upgrade includes a faster processor over the previous model which increased RAM and storage.

Let's break down the rest of the models by price and hardware

13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5, 16 GBs of RAM and 512 GBs of storage ($1,899, originally $2,199; bhphotovideo.com)

13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage ($2,099, originally $2,299; bhphotovideo.com)

13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7, 16 GBs of RAM and 512 GBs of storage ($2,249, originally $2,499; bhphotovideo.com)

13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5, 16 GBs of RAM and 1TB of storage ($2,199, originally $2,399; bhphotovideo.com)

13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7, 16 GBs of RAM and 1TB of storage ($2,399, originally $2,699; bhphotovideo.com)

Notably, B&H is including one mid-2018 13.3-inch MacBook Pro model in this Cyber Monday Sale. At $1,299 you'll get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5, 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage. And like the rest of these models, it's paired with integrated Intel graphics.

Act fast on these 13.3 MacBook Pro savings as the deal ends at midnight Dec 2 at B&H.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.