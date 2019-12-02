You can get a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for more than 50% off for Cyber Monday

With its powerful mixing blades, tilted head, various helpful attachments and sleek design, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer helps make baking a breeze and cooking a joy. But because it's such an in-demand kitchen gadget, it's rarely on sale. Consider this Cyber Monday an exception. At places like Amazon, Walmart and eBay, you can grab a KitchenAid mixer for some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Over on Amazon, the bright red and matte white 5-Quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer, along with a grinder attachment, is more than 55% off. Normally more expensive than its counterparts because of those bold colors, it usually retails for $538.99. But today, it's now a fraction of the cost at $239.99.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment ($239.99, originally $538.99; amazon.com)

You can also get the silver, black and toffee-colored mixers with the grinder attachment, originally $364, for 34% off, with the final price just $239.99 as well.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment ($239.99, originally $364; amazon.com)

Over at Walmart, you can get a slightly smaller 4.5-Quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer plus three different attachments — a coated flat beater, a coated dough beater and a wire whisk — for just $199. Colors include white and black, which usually retail for $259.99, and silver, which normally retails for $279.

KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Three Attachments in White ($199, originally $259.99; walmart.com )

KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Three Attachments in Onyx Black ($199, originally $259.99; walmart.com )

KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Three Attachments in Silver ($199, originally $279; walmart.com)

If you've either got a tiny kitchen or don't see yourself baking more than nine batches of cookies at at time, the even smaller 3.5-Quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer in hot sauce red, which usually retails for $429.99, is going for just $199.99, too. As with the other models, it also includes those three different attachments that make baking a breeze.

KitchenAid Mini 3.5-Qt. Stand Mixer in Hot Sauce ($199.99, originally $429.99; walmart.com)

Now if you're really not all that jazzed about that many attachments at all, over on eBay, you can get the 4.5-Quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer in either black, white or silver, plus a beater attachment ideal for baking, for just $199.99, or 50% off its original $399.99 price tag.

KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater ($199.99, originally $399.99; ebay.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.