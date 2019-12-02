Save big on the smart-mapping and self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ for Cyber Monday

Looking for a Cyber Monday deal that will pay off in the long run? Well, the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ is on sale on Amazon for $300 off, at $699. Yes, that's a lot of money for a vacuum cleaner, but there are a few features that set this model apart.

For starters, it will empty itself, all on its own, once it docks back at its charging base. It's called "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal," and essentially the base sucks the bin of the i7+ empty and pushes the dirt into an Allergen Lock bag, so none of the dust bunnies can escape. The bag should hold around 60 days' worth of cleaning.

The i7+ vacuum is pretty capable on its own. With lasers, navigation and a full vSLAM unit on board, the i7+ can navigate its way around almost any obstacle. It can even map your house and give you the option of naming different rooms. This way, you can send the i7+ to clean the whole home or just specific locations. It's pretty neat.

And from the cleaning perspective, it has a three-stage system that works on both hardwood and carpets. It grabs the dirt you can see plus the stuff you can't quite make out, so it's got you covered.

If you don't need a self-emptying smart vacuum, consider the iRobot Roomba 675, which is $100 off at $199.99. It still features a three-stage cleaning system and has a runtime of about 90 minutes. When it's running low on charge, it will dock itself, charge up and then get back out there and finish the job. There's also the iRobot Roomba 960, which, like the i7+, has iAdapt Navigation to enable smart mapping of your home. The 960 is down to $399 from $649.99 for Cyber Monday.

All of these integrate into Amazon Alexa through an iRobot Skill that links the accounts. Once it's enabled, cleaning is as simple as saying "Alexa, tell the Roomba to clean my kitchen."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.