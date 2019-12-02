The best Cyber Monday home deals: Wayfair, Parachute, Casper and more

As expected, Cyber Monday has continued many of Black Friday's most noteworthy discounts, with furniture still up to 80% off at Wayfair, mattresses 15% off at Casper, Brooklinen sheets going for 20% off and more.

Below, we rounded up the best home deals across the internet.

Over at the mattress and bedding brand Allswell, you can get 20% off sitewide with the promo code THANKS20.

Birch Lane's got every single one of your furniture needs on lock, with flash sales all day today, along with 25% off your purchase with the code SAVEBIG.

One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen, is offering 20% off sitewide, with discounts taken on everything from sheet sets to plush robes, through December 3.

With the code HOLIDAY, you unlock 15% off the Casper and Wave mattresses, and 10% off the brand's The Essential mattress.

Meanwhile, over at The Company Store, the code CYBMONDAY19 gets you 25% off orders under $300 and 30% off orders more than $300. There's plenty of specials too, including 30% off comforters and 50-75% off bedding, bath and sleepwear essentials.

For its Cyber Monday promotion, weighted blanket brand Gravity Blanket is offering 40% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY2019, so its originally $249 weighted blanket is now $149.

The furniture outlet retailer Hayneedle's got an up to 70% discount across the site, an extra 10% off on a select few items with the code CYBER, and free shipping on orders more than $49.

You can grab anything from beds to rugs to decor over at Joss & Main for up to 80% off.

Because honestly what's better than a new mattress before your holiday staycation, Mattress Firm is offering 10% off its entire site with the code EXTRA10, and is offering its Original Blanquil Weighted Blanket (originally $169) for just $69.

The aptly named sheet brand My Sheets Rock is offering 20% off everything with the enthusiastic promo code JACKPOT.

Home to some of the prettiest candles on the internet, Otherland is offering 20% off sitewide with the code FIREDUP. A tip: Its Fallen Fir candle smells exactly like a Christmas tree.

Parachute, known for its sheets and towels, has 20% off its entire site through Cyber Monday.

Wayfair's holiday sale goes through December 6 this year, with up to 80% off and free shipping.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.