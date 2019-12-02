Get a Fitbit Versa 2 at the lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

The Fitbit Versa 2 might only be a few months old, but that's not stopping it from being discounted for Cyber Monday. In fact, it just hit an all-time low of $129.95 at both Amazon.com and Walmart for the shopping holiday. That's $70 off the normal $149.95 price tag.

And as you might expect, that makes it a great deal. The Versa 2 is the first full-feature smartwatch from Fitbit, but it makes the switch in a way that doesn't push activity tracking to the side. Versa 2 still tracks your steps, runs, calories burned and even your sleep. But you can also monitor notifications, send messages, play music via Spotify and even use Alexa. Oh and it features a larger and sharper AMOLED display on the front. You also get your pick on color.

Fitbit Versa 2 in Black/Carbon ($129.95, originally $199.95)

We thought the Versa 2 delivered more than meets the eye at the full $199.95 price point and at $129.95, you're getting even more value at the lower price. Best of all it's easy to use smartwatch that doesn't have you comprising on much ---- and that's whether you use it with iOS or Android. It still shows your messages, lets you play music and most importantly tracks your activity.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.