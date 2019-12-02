The best Cyber Monday fashion and beauty deals: Adidas, Glossier, Chico's and more

If you thought Black Friday meant the end of shopping mayhem, think again: Today is Cyber Monday, the day when even more things go on sale across the internet, causing work productivity to plummet and allowing you one final chance to get that item you've been eyeing in your shopping cart.

This Cyber Monday, the deals on fashion and beauty staples are just as tempting as Friday's, with dramatic discounts at sites like Spanx, Bare Necessities, Aerosoles, Banana Republic and Untuckit. If you're still stumped by what to get your special someone after scrolling through all these sales, take a look at our guides that cover all the must-have gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for travelers, gifts for coworkers, top-rated Amazon gifts and gifts for that super hard person to shop for, too.

Over at Adidas, all full price items are now 30% off.

Aerosoles, the shoe brand known for its ultra-comfy soles, has a discount of 50% off of nearly everything, from boots to flats. However, the discount does exclude new styles.

Over at The Art of Shaving, everything is 30% off. That means $95 shaving kits now going for $66.50 and $60 expert razors now $42.

The shoe and accessory brand Aquatalia is offering 40% off sitewide with the promo code CYBERSTYLE.

The quirky and colorful fashion and home brand Ban.do is offering 30% off sitewide with the code THIRTYOFF, with everything from its adorable array of purses to its cute planners at a sharp discount.

At Banana Republic, enjoy 50% off absolutely everything, from women's dresses to men's pants to even jewelry.

Over on the lingerie and sleepwear mega-retailer Bare Necessities, you can take up to 50% on items across the site. And when you use the promo code CYBER19, you can take an extra 30% off select styles of pajamas and robes.

Over at the uber-cute fashion brand Betsey Johnson, you can get 40% off your entire purchase through Tuesday with the code SUPER40.

Home to lovely-smelling bath essentials, The Body Shop is offering 40% off sitewide, with seasonal items 50% off through December 4. Its huge selection of gifts is 25% off, and all shower gels are being slashed to just $5, too.

Bonobos, the menswear brand known for its excellent chinos and button-downs, is offering 35% off sitewide today with the promo code LETSCYBER.

The extra-sparkly women's clothing and accessories brand Boohoo has everything you could need to dress up for a holiday party, and the brand is now offering up to 75% off absolutely everything on its website, with the code EXTRA earning you an extra 20% off.

The athletic retailer Carbon38, which stocks brands including Nike and Beyond Yoga, is offering 30% off its entire site, plus free shipping with the code CYBER30.

Charlotte Tilbury, the British-born makeup brand with cult-favorite items like its Pillowtalk collection, is offering 40% off a selection of its products and holiday bundles.

Today, you can get 50% off your entire Chico's purchase, including sweaters, dresses and tops, with the code 32016. Do note that the discount does not extend to Chico's Loves products.

Over at the always-trendy shoe brand Chinese Laundry, you can get 30% off regular price items sitewide through Tuesday with the code CYBERSAVE. There are some select exclusions, so make sure you grab a pair that's Cyber Monday-friendly.

Colourpop, the makeup brand known for its high-quality yet affordable cosmetics and Disney collections, is offering 30% off its entire site through December 3.

The vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand CoverFX, which is known for its excellent primers and ultra-smooth foundation, is offering 30% off sitewide, plus free ground shipping, with the code YAYMONDAY.

The skin care-centric beauty retailer Dermstore, which stocks brands like Skinceuticals and Sunday Riley, is offering up to 30% off select items with the promo code DSGIFT.

Reese Witherspoon's Southern-inspired fashion brand Draper James is offering 25% off sitewide, on both full-price and sale items, with the code GRATEFUL.

Skin care brand Drunk Elephant is offering 20% off sitewide right now through Monday.

Beloved by hairstylists and beauty mavens, buy the $399.99 Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on Dyson.com and you'll get two Dyson gifts of your choice. Alternatively, you could snag it over at Nordstrom and get the red gift edition Supersonic Hair Dryer, which comes with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399, plus free shipping.

Fossil is giving you 70% off sale items, and 30% off select full-price purchases.

The Italian-inspired leather shoe brand Franco Sarto is offering 40% off sitewide, with the discount extending to its surprisingly affordable ankle booties and wide selection of wide calf boots.

Through Monday, you can get all items across the Glossier site for 20% off, with kits going for up to 35% off.

The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand Greats is now offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123 through December 3.

You can get 40% off select styles, and an extra 20% off sale, with the code CYBERMONDAY at Hush Puppies through December 4.

For all the sports fanatics out there, Lids is having all sorts of promotions today, including $15 select knits and 30% off your order of $30 or more with the code GAMEON.

Spend more than $30 on the Milk Makeup website and you'll get 35% off your order. Spend more than $65 and the brand will also send along a free glitter bag and Werk It Set, complete with a mini Lip + Cheek stick, highlighter and Kush Mascara.

The ethically-made shoe and accessories brand Nisolo is playing the long game this holiday season Through mid-December, the brand is offering various discounts with the promo code GOODTIDINGS, including 20% off its bestselling shoes, and BOGO sales up to 50% off. And here's an additional treat for CNN readers: Use the CNN-exclusive promo code CNN25 and get an additional 25% off your purchase on top of the Cyber Monday sale through December 4.

You can take 25% off select The North Face items online, ensuring that you stay extra-warm this winter.

The premium denim brand NYDJ known for its ultra-comfy stretch jeans is offering 40% off regular price items, 50% off sale items and even free 2-day shipping.

All purchases on the Olay website come with an extra 25% off — plus free shipping — through December 3.

Internet-favorite workout clothes brand Outdoor Voices is offering 25% off sitewide, including sale items, with everything from its leggings to sports bras now at a discount.

Over at the sneaker and athletic brand Puma, you can get 40% off all full-price items and 30% off sale.

The chic, minimalist watch brand Skagen is discounting lots of its higher-end accessories today, with watches and hybrid smartwatches now starting at $39.99.

Smoko, the home and accessories site devoted to making the internet a cuter place, is offering 25% off its entire site, with some items getting an additional 15% discount as well. Maybe this is the perfect time to pick up a pair of slippers in the shape of happy dumplings.

You can get 20% off your entire purchase at Spanx, including what we've deemed our holy-grail leggings.

For all the cashmere lovers, head on over to State Cashmere and you can get 25% off your entire order with the code 2019THX25. We personally dig its Ballet Neck Cashmere Sweater for women and Cashmere Hoodie for the guys.

Use the code CYBER19 and you can get 20% off sitewide at the Japanese beauty brand Tatcha, including gift sets, through December 4.

Thakoon, a brand that specializes in cozy knits and well-tailored pants, is offering 40% off sitewide.

Get 30% off Toms sitewide with the promo code THANKFUL.

Untuckit, the internet-famous brand that makes shirts for men and women that are not meant to be tucked in, is slashing everything across its site by 25% this Cyber Monday, making its flannel shirts and wrinkle-free styles a no-brainer gift.

You can get 40% off your entire Vince Camuto order with the code CYBER40 through December 3.

With the promo code STARS, you can get 20% off your YSL Beauty order of $50 or more, and if you spend more than $100, you receive a tube of Volupte Liquid Balm in Shade 6, a soft pink.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.