If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it's your last chance to shop the year's best sales on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good—and in some cases, better—than they were last week.

To help you make the most of the day's deals, we've created a handy cheat sheet; everything is sorted alphabetically and by product category. And be sure to check back often, since we'll be updating this post with new deals throughout the day.

Major retailers

Nordstrom : Nordstom has a ton of incredible deals, like nearly $20 off the fan-favorite ( and our favorite ) Spanx Faux Leather Leggings or 30% off the Softly Structured Knit Tunic , a perfect everyday sweater. And to make the savings even sweeter, spend $125 and get a $25 credit, $250 for a $50 credit and $400 or more for a $100 credit.

Get . Keep checking back since the brand is also featuring . Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering major deals on tons of sets that are perfect for gifting, along with new deals dropping every day.

Tech, gaming and toys

Fashion and beauty

7 For All Mankind : Up to 40% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.

Save on activewear with using code BLACKOUT. Alexis Bittar : The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS, through December 3.

at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL. American Eagle : Take 50% off all sweaters and sweatshirts in addition to major savings on different men's and women's styles.

, including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10. Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from standout reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. Plus, there's free shipping for orders over $30.

Boohoo : Take 60% off everything on Boohoo, a sale perfect for finding that New Year's Eve or holiday party dress.

Take and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on. Carbon38 : Use code CYBER30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes best-sellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara leggings.

From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are still discounted for the brand's Cyber Week Sale. Take , 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more. Use offer code FEAST. Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.

Draper James : The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering 25% off sitewide , including sale items, with code GRATEFUL.

Everything is plus free shipping EyeBuyDirect : Save on a new pair of specs at EyeBuyDirect this Cyber Monday. In addition to a buy one, get one free offer with code BOGO you can also snag up to 20% off your entire order.

Use promo code MONDAY to show your team spirit and . Foreo : Get up to 40% off some of sleekest skin care tools and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin.

Right now, take and an extra 50% off sale products with code BLKFRIYAY. Fossil : Use code INTHEBAG to take advantage of savings through December 3, with some products offered at 50% off their original price.

The Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering , which means many of its surprisingly affordable . The brand also offers a wide selection of extended calf boots. Frank and Oak: Code BF30 gets you 30% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through December 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.

J.Crew : Up tp 50% off using the code MONDAY.

, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50 Kate Spade : Use code TGIBF for 40% off everything .

Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take , plus free shipping. L'Occitane : 20% off with code CYBER.

and a 60% discount on sale styles. Lululemon: Flex your shopping muscles at Lululemon's savings event, where athleisure favorites, including leggings, sports bras and gym bags, are all on sale.

Sperry : Take up to 40% off some of the most stylish (yet practical) rain boots.

One of our favorite brands of high quality activewear is offering . Tarte Cosmetics : Use code WEEKEND and snag 25% off palettes, skin care sets, brushes and much more.

Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK. Toms : Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item

Use Topshop : Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping worldwide.

Snag up to and enjoy free shipping worldwide. Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more and up to 60% off sales style with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.

Home and health

23andMe : Up to 50% off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits

Snag and subscription service. BarkBox : Start that tail wagging. Your first BarkBox is just $5 with any multi-month subscription.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

The furniture and decor brand's Cyber Week savings continue with an extra with code Boll & Branch : Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more .

Casper : One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 15% off any mattress order .

Have yet to try out ClassPass? We love the service for how easy it is to use. Perfect for anyone who's just getting started with exercise or is looking for the class that's right for them (and their schedule), you'll when you sign up during the Cyber Week promo period. Cocoon by Sealy : Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.

Take from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year. Driftaway Coffee : Our favorite coffee subscription service, Driftaway is offering 25% off all annual gift subscriptions with code BF2019 and 10% off all other plans with code BF10.

on Amazon. GE Lighting : Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.

Hydro Flask : You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask in black is 25% off.

Take this Cyber Monday. You've heard about it, you've considered purchasing it and now there's no better time to finally add it to your cart. Especially since . Joss & Main : Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.

on nonstick cookware, and signature skillets now Don't forget your purchase. Use code . Lovesac : Are you sitting down? Because the deals on seating at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.

, from appliances and tools to smart home and bath. Mattress Firm : Snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Take , which features eight heat fighting benefits in one cool sheet. It's also available in eight fun (yet sleek) colors. Nectar : Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam pillows.

10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a . You'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery. Pier 1 : Deck your halls for the holidays with 30% off sitewide . Use promo code CYBERMONDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.