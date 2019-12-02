These Cyber Monday sales are still going on today

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but there are still some good deals hanging around. To help you maximize what's left of Cyber Week sales, we rounded up all the sales still live and worth shopping and organized them by product category and alphabetically.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega-retailer has launched its 12 Days of Deals with thousands of discounts across categories. it's definitely also worth keeping an eye on Amazon's Gold Box page.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Bed Bath and Beyond still has a number of good Cyber Week steals, including $100 off the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is still running Cyber Deals across departments, including TVs, laptops and gaming consoles.
- GameStop: GameStop has Cyber Week deals and flash sales..
- Kohl's: Cyber Week savings include huge markdowns across product categories, and you can take 20% off your purchase with code GOSHOP20 and $10 off $50 spent with code COZY10.
- Macy's: Cyber Week savings include 30% off (excluding flash deals and specials) and 15% off beauty with code FRIEND.
- Overstock: Get free shipping and up to 70% off thousands of items.
- Target: 30% off kids and home and 40% off bedding and bath, ends December 3. Also up to 50% off toys, buy 2 get one free Disney toys and clothing, up to 50% off Lego, and more.
- Walmart: Hundreds of products are discounted across electronics, home, video games and toys.
- Wayfair: Wayfair is still running its Cyber Monday Blowout, which features up to 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and much more.
Tech, gaming and toys
- Amazon devices: Alexa-enabled devices are seeing huge discounts with several Amazon Echos marked down for Cyber Week. The Echo Dot and Dot with Clock are still at their lowest prices ever.
- Beats by Dre: The Studio3 Headphones are now $279.95, down from $349.95 and the over-ear Solo3 Headphones are just $179.99 down from $299.95 at Target. These feature fast pairing from the Apple-made W1 chip and offer a wide sound stage. The Studio3 Headphones are also $279.95, down from $349.95.
- Case-Mate: Score 40% off sitewide with code SALE40 to save on vibrant, fun cases for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus, save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors.
- DJI: Save up to 40% on drones like the Mavic Air and on cameras like Osmo Action or Osmo Pocket.
- Eargo: Get the Eargo Neo hearing aids for $500 off on Amazon.
- Furbo: This smart dog camera lets you talk, see and even shoot treats at your four-legged friend while you're out. And right now, you can save $80.
- GoPro: Save $50 on the GoPro Hero8 Bundle, which includes the new HERO8 Black, Shorty grip, head strap, a 32GB SD card and spare battery.
- Google: Save $200 on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL across all colors.
- HP: Up to 65% off select doorbusters, 5% off select PCs over $999 with code HOLIDAYPC, and 10% off select PCs $1,399 or more with code HOLIDAYPC10.
- Insignia: Get a 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $119.99 on Amazon.
- Lenovo: ThinkPads are up to 67% off, ends December 3.
- LG: Save big on home appliances, TVs and cell phones this Cyber Week at LG.
- Motorola: While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.
- Nest: Save $20 on a single Nest Wi-Fi router.
- Otterbox: Up to 25% off sitewide on cases and more
- Peel: Peel is all about stylish yet minimalistic cases for your iPhone. Right now, the brand is running a BOGO sale on all cases and screen protectors with code BOGO19. Plus, use code CM40 for 40% orders over $50.
- PopSockets: 20% off sitewide on some of the cutest phone accessories on the market.
- PhoneSoap: Use code GIFT30 for 30% off the entire PhoneSoap product line.
- Samsung: The tech giant is still running a number or sales on TVs, appliances, phones, and more.
- Sennheiser: From discounts on the Momentum true wireless earbuds and the Momentum Wireless 2 over-ear, Sennheiser is offering up to 50% off select premium wireless headphones.
- Sony: $70 off the Sony noise-canceling headphones WH1000XM3, among other great Sony deals on Amazon.
- Speck: Save on colorful, vibrant and protective cases for your iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and many others.
- TCL: Save $30 on the Alto sound bar and woofer. TCL's 6-Series 65" TV is just $599.99 down from $649.99. It really ups the panel quality while keeping value front and center. It's a QLED panel that hits 4K UHD resolution and supports Dolby Vision, so expect vibrant colors and deep blacks.
- UE: Save on the BOOM, MEGABOOM and MEGABLAST speakers on Amazon.
- Wacom: The Intuos Graphics drawing tablet is just $65, down from its regular price of $79.95.
- Zagg: Save up to 40% sitewide on brands like Mophie, Invisible Shield, Gear4, iFrogz, Halo and Braven Products.
Fashion and beauty
- 7 For All Mankind: Up to 40% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.
- Adidas: Almost the entire site is 30% off with code CYBER, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes.
- Aerie: Get 50% off some of the softest, coziest leggings, sweaters and more, and get 10 pairs of the brand's beloved (and adorable) undies for just $35.
- Aerosoles: The shoe brand known for its ultra-comfy soles has a discount of 50% off of nearly everything, from boots to flats. However, the discount does exclude new styles.
- Alala: Up to 50% off with code BLACKOUT, plus up to 80% off select styles.
- Alexis Bittar: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS, through December 3.
- Alo Yoga: Up to 70% off select sale items for Giving Tuesday, with a portion of proceeds going toward teaching yoga to kids.
- American Eagle: Take 50% off all sweaters and sweatshirts
- Ann Taylor: Take 50% off sitewide with code CYBER.
- Art of Shaving: Right now, everything is 30% off
- Aquatalia: The shoe and accessory brand Aquatalia is offering 40% off sitewide with the promo code CYBERSTYLE.
- Avenue: 50% off all plus-size fashions, including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10.
- Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from standout reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. Plus, there's free shipping for orders over $30.
- Ban.do: The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through Monday. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or something from its array of gifts under $25.
- Banana Republic: Enjoy 40% of everything, plus an extra 20% off men's button-down shirts and women's blouses.
- Bandier: Take 25% off full-price styles and an extra 50% off sale styles at Bandier, one of our favorite sites for finding the most stylish and chic activewear.
- Bare Necessities: Up to 50% off, for all your lingerie, shapewear and underwear needs
- BaubleBar: Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 35% off sitewide, with some exclusions, and 15% off custom items.
- Bkr: 40% off warehouse sale
- Bloomingdale's: Take 25% off select regular and sale-priced items as well as an extra 50% off select clearance items, online only through December 3.
- Bobbi Brown: 25% off all makeup orders.
- Bombas: Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.
- Boohoo: Take 60%-90% off absolutely everything
- Botkier: Shoes and accessories, 30% off $150+ and 40% off $250+, no code needed.
- Carbon38: Up tp 75% off sales
- Champion: From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are still discounted for the brand's Cyber Week sale. Take 10% off orders of $100 or more, 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more. Use offer code FEAST.
- Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.
- Chico's: Get 50% off your entire purchase, including sweaters, dresses and tops, with code 32016. Note that the discount does not extend to Chico's Loves products.
- Columbia: Get up to 60% off select sale items and doorbusters. Plus, when you spend $100, you'll get a $20 gift card to use between December 6 and December 24, prime holiday shopping time.
- Chinese Laundry: The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a 30% discount sitewide with code CYBERSAVE. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's sale-friendly.
- Cole Haan: A selection of styles is up to 60% off with code CYBER.
- Colourpop: Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering 30% off sitewide through December 3. We love the brand's latest Disney collection.
- Dagne Dover: Take 20% off everything at Dagne Dover, including one of our holy-grail gym bags.
- Dyson: You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399, plus free shipping.
- EBags: Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories from eBags with code CYBER.
- Express: Everything is 50% off plus free shipping.
- EyeBuyDirect: Save on a new pair of specs with this buy one, get one free offer, with code BOGO, plus up to 20% off your entire order.
- Fanatics: Use promo code MONDAY to show your team spirit and get up to 70% off.
- Forever 21: Right now, take 40% off everything and an extra 50% off sale products with code GOWILD.
- Fossil: Snag up to 70% off sale and outlet styles and up to 30% off smart watches
- Frank and Oak: Use code CM30 for up to 50% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through December 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.
- Frye: Save big with up to 60% off classic styles.
- Greats: The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123. The deal runs through December 3, which means there's no better time to snatch up a pair of the brand's best-selling all-white Royale Blanco or millennial pink Royale Perforated.
- Hale Bob: If you're dreaming of the warm weather of summer, check out Hale Bob's Cyber Week sale, where the brand is offering 50% off all sale items with code HBLKFR9.
- Herschel: Take up to 30% off your favorite Herschel products, including its best-selling Novel Duffel Bag, Little America Backpack and Bi-Fold Wallet.
- Hook & Albert: Take 25% off everything with the code FAMILY.
- Hunter: The classic Original Tour Gloss packable rain boot is 33% off right now at just $99.90, down from $150.
- Hush Puppies: Get 40% off select styles and an extra 20% off sale items with the code CYBERMONDAY through December 4.
- J.Crew: Up tp 50% off using the code MONDAY.
- JackRabbit: Save big on running shoes, recovery gadgets like the Theragun, wearable tech and tons of apparel. And Monday only, take 20% off full-price Saucony sneakers.
- Jack Rogers: 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER19, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50.
- Kate Spade: Use code CYBERFUNDAY for 50% off everything.
- Lacoste: Take 40% off all your favorite alligator-adorned apparel, plus free shipping, with code 40MONDAY.
- Lancôme: Lancôme's Friends & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order, plus free shipping.
- Lids: For all the sports fanatics out there, Lids is having all sorts of promotions today, including $15 select knits and 30% off your order of $30 or more with the code GAMEON.
- L'Occitane: Take 20% off with code CYBER.
- Loft: Snag 60% off festive favorites and 40% off everything else with code 24HOURS. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone.
- Lucky Brand: Snag 50% off everything sitewide and a 60% discount on sale styles.
- Madewell: Take 30% off your purchase plus an extra 10% off with code YAYINTERNET.
- Marc Jacobs: Marc Jacobs is taking an extra 20% off all Marc-downs with code CYBER20 and 50% off select handbags. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95.
- Mejuri: Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Cyber Week this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three — no promo code required.
- MZ Wallace: Take up to 60% off gorgeous styles and use code GIFTJOY for a free Small Metro Pouch (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more.
- Natori: Take up to 55% off some of the best-selling lingerie at Nordstrom. High quality yet affordable, there's a reason Natori is so popular with shoppers.
- Nike: Save 25% on select styles with code CYBER at checkout.
- Nisolo: Nisolo is offering 15% off orders over $150 with code CM15, 25% off orders over $250 with CM25, 35% off orders over $350 with CM35, and 45% off orders over $450 with CM45.
- Nordstrom Rack: Find discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more, with new flash sales cropping up every day.
- Paige: Get up 60% off this popular, stylish denim brand with code CYBER30.
- Paravel: The travel brand is offering $20 off $100 with code PVL20; $75 off $300 with code PVL75; and $150 off $500 with code PVL150.
- Peach & Lily: The beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty is offering 30% off sitewide using code PEACH2019 (with exclusions).
- Perry Ellis: The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide in addition to tons of doorbusters, going on now. Take an extra 15% off your purchase with code EXTRA15.
- Revolve: Get up to 75% off some of the trendiest clothing from Revolve, a brand with a cult following and beloved by Instagram influencers. And Monday only, take an extra 20% off with code CYBER20. Whether you're grabbing gifts for the fashionista in your life or just splurging on yourself, there's no better time to finally grab that statement piece you've been eyeing.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Right now, take up to 70% off select styles and $50 off every $200 you spend. Plus, get up to 50% off designer styles with code CYBER19SF and 15% off beauty purchases with code CYBER.
- Sam Edelman: Save an extra 40% off almost everything using the code CYBERSAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots.
- Senreve: You'll be saving in more than one way when you shop at the super gorgeous, luxury bag brand Senreve. With any purchase of $500 or more, you'll get a gift, valued up to $195. You'll also receive a free chain with any Belt Bag purchase (valued at $95) in addition to everything being 100% tax- and duty-free.
- Shoes.com: Get up to 60% off select styles and save an additional 30% with the code CYBER19.
- Skagen: At the minimalist watch brand Skagen, a selection of its watches and hybrid smartwatches starts at $39.99, with other accessories starting at just $9.99.
- Sperry: Take up to 40% off some of the most stylish (yet practical) rain boots.
- Steve Madden: Step into 30% off. Reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up, with code CYBER2019.
- Stuart Weitzman: Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.
- Sweaty Betty: One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS, plus up to 70% off flash sale items.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Take 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off select items with code CYBER.
- The Body Shop: Take 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through December 4.
- Ties.com: Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 40% off sitewide using code CYBER.
- Toms: Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item.
- Tory Burch: Take 30% off sitewide with code THANKS during the brand's Holiday Event. There's no order minimum, though there are some exclusions.
- Ugg: Select styles are available at Nordstrom, with savings of up to 60% off.
- Untuckit: Take 25% off sitewide and 30% off orders over $250.
- Urban Outfitters: Monday only, take $75 off orders of $200 or more, $50 off orders over $150 or more and $10 off orders of $50 or more.
- Vince Camuto: The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site with code CYBER40 and 50% off select items with code STYLE50 through December 3.
- Vincero Watches: Take 15% off all orders, 20% off orders of $200 or more and 25% off orders of $400 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any special person in your life.
- Vineyard Vines: Take 40% off favorite styles and up to 70% off sale items with code CYBER19.
- White and Warren: Get cozy with 25% off sitewide.
- YSL Beauty: With code STARS, get 20% off your order of $50 or more. Spend $100 or more and you'll also receive a tube of Volupte Liquid Balm in Shade 6, a soft pink.
- Zella: Take up to 50% off some of the most affordable, high-quality activewear available at Nordstrom. The Live-In High-Waist Leggings (which we've raved about before) are now just $38.90.
- Zappos: Save on thousands of shoes, clothing, accessories and more.
Home and health
- 23andMe: Save up to $70 off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits.
- Ancestry: Snag 40% off the Ancestry DNA Kit and subscription service.
- Anova: The Anova Nano Precision cooker, which is now 20% off its original price, makes the sous vide process a whole lot easier. By syncing with your iPhone or smart device you have the ability to adjust or control the device even if you're not in the kitchen.
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT.
- Birch: Use code CYBER200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress, a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.
- Birch Lane: The furniture and decor brand's Cyber Week savings continue with an extra 25% off plus free shipping with code SAVEBIG.
- Boll & Branch: Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off everything or 30% off all orders of $750 or more.
- Brooklinen: One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.
- Casper: One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 10% off any mattress order.
- ClassPass: Have yet to try out ClassPass? We love the service for how easy it is to use — perfect for people who are just getting started with exercise or are looking for classes that are right for them (and their schedules). You'll get your first month free when you sign up during the Cyber Week promo period.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress, you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.
- Crane & Canopy: Take 20% off everything from bedding to bath linens to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year.
- Dash: We're seeing one of the lowest prices ever on Dash's bestselling 6-Egg Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, currently on sale in red, white, yellow, black and aqua.
- Driftaway Coffee: One of our favorite coffee subscription services, Driftaway is offering 10% off all annual gift subscriptions with code GIFT10.
- Dyson: Up to 50% off select best-sellers on Amazon.
- GE Lighting: Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.
- Gravity Blanket: For its Cyber Monday promotion, weighted blanket brand Gravity Blanket is offering 25% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY2019.
- Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off, and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.
- Hydro Flask: You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask in black is 25% off.
- Instant Pot: Take 50% off the cult-favorite, best-selling, nine-in-one Instant Pot this Cyber Monday. You've heard about it, you've considered purchasing it, and now there's no better time to finally add it to your cart. Especially since it's just $64.99, down from $129.95.
- Jade Leaf Matcha: Fan of matcha? This fan-fave brand, available on Amazon, works to supply premium organic matcha in the United States at a fair price. And right now, you can take up to 25% off some of the best-sellers.
- Le Creuset: Save up to 40% on nonstick cookware, and signature skillets are now $70 off. Don't forget your gift with a $200 purchase. Use code GIFT.
- Lovesac: Are you sitting down? Because the deals on seating at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals, 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.
- Lowe's: Hundreds of Cyber Week deals, from appliances and tools to smart home and bath.
- Mattress Firm: Snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600. Plus, take 10% off sitewide with code EXTRA10.
- My Sheets Rock: Use code JACKPOT and take 20% off The Regulator Sheet Set, which features eight heat-fighting benefits in one cool sheet. It's also available in eight fun (yet sleek) colors.
- Nectar: Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam pillows, valued at an additional $150.
- Petco: Take 10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a $10 eGift card on purchases of $60+. You'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery.
- Pier 1: Deck your halls for the holidays with 25% off home favorites.
- Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. The more you spend, the more you'll save, with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes, up to $200 off your purchase of $449-plus.
- Purple: Save up to $500 during Purple's biggest Cyber Week mattress sale ever.
- Sheets & Giggles: Take 10% off everything Sheets & Giggles through December. We're looking at the brand's best-selling Eucalyptus Lyocell sheet set. They've been called "life changing" and "a freaking miracle" from reviewers, sporting a 5-star rating from over 800 reviewers.
- Sur La Table: The epicurean retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand culinary devices and tools discounted up to 75%.
- S'well: Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide with code CYBMON19. Plus, receive a free 25 oz. bottle when you spend $100 or more.
- The Company Store: Use code CYBMONDAY19 for 30% off items sitewide, with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.
- The Home Depot: From up to 40% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of Cyber Week deals.
- Vitamix: Snag savings on a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders. Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).
- World Market: Use code CYBER2019 for 40% off your purchase of $300 or more, 30% off $200 or more, 20% off $100 or more and 15% off $50 or more. You'll also get free shipping on any purchases over $50.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.