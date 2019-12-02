These Cyber Monday sales are still going on today

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but there are still some good deals hanging around. To help you maximize what's left of Cyber Week sales, we rounded up all the sales still live and worth shopping and organized them by product category and alphabetically.

Major retailers

Amazon : The mega-retailer has launched its 12 Days of Deals with thousands of discounts across categories . it's definitely also worth keeping an eye on Amazon's Gold Box page .

The mega-retailer has launched its 12 Days of Deals with thousands of discounts across categories it's definitely also worth . Bed Bath and Beyond : Bed Bath and Beyond still has a number of good Cyber Week steals, including $100 off the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer .

Bed Bath and Beyond still has a number of good Cyber Week steals, including . Best Buy : Best Buy is still running Cyber Deals across departments, including TVs, laptops and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is across departments, including TVs, laptops and gaming consoles. GameStop : GameStop has Cyber Week deals and flash sales..

GameStop has Cyber Week deals and flash sales.. Kohl's : Cyber Week savings include huge markdowns across product categories, and you can take 20% off your purchase with code GOSHOP20 and $10 off $50 spent with code COZY10 .

Cyber Week savings include huge markdowns across product categories, and you can take . Macy's : Cyber Week savings include 30% off (excluding flash deals and specials) and 15% off beauty with code FRIEND.

Cyber Week savings include 30% off (excluding flash deals and specials) and 15% off beauty with code FRIEND. Overstock : Get free shipping and up to 70% off thousands of items .

Get . Target : 30% off kids and home and 40% off bedding and bath , ends December 3. Also up to 50% off toys, buy 2 get one free Disney toys and clothing, up to 50% off Lego, and more.

and , ends December 3. Also up to 50% off toys, buy 2 get one free Disney toys and clothing, up to 50% off Lego, and more. Walmart : Hundreds of products are discounted across electronics, home, video games and toys.

Hundreds of products are discounted across electronics, home, video games and toys. Wayfair: Wayfair is still running its Cyber Monday Blowout, which features up to 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and much more.

Tech, gaming and toys

LG : Save big on home appliances, TVs and cell phones this Cyber Week at LG.

Save big on home appliances, TVs and cell phones this Cyber Week at LG. Motorola : While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.

While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones. Nest : Save $20 on a single Nest Wi-Fi router.

on a single Nest Wi-Fi router. Otterbox : Up to 25% off sitewide on cases and more

Up to on cases and more Peel : Peel is all about stylish yet minimalistic cases for your iPhone. Right now, the brand is running a BOGO sale on all cases and screen protectors with code BOGO19. Plus, use code CM40 for 40% orders over $50.

Peel is all about stylish yet minimalistic cases for your iPhone. Right now, the brand is running a with code BOGO19. Plus, use code CM40 for 40% orders over $50. PopSockets : 20% off sitewide on some of the cutest phone accessories on the market.

on some of the cutest phone accessories on the market. PhoneSoap : Use code GIFT30 for 30% off the entire PhoneSoap product line.

Use code GIFT30 for the entire PhoneSoap product line. Samsung: The tech giant is still running a number or sales on TVs, appliances, phones, and more.

Speck : Save on colorful, vibrant and protective cases for your iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and many others.

Save on for your iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and many others. TCL : Save $30 on the Alto sound bar and woofer. TCL's 6-Series 65" TV is just $599.99 down from $649.99. It really ups the panel quality while keeping value front and center. It's a QLED panel that hits 4K UHD resolution and supports Dolby Vision, so expect vibrant colors and deep blacks.

on the Alto sound bar and woofer. down from $649.99. It really ups the panel quality while keeping value front and center. It's a QLED panel that hits 4K UHD resolution and supports Dolby Vision, so expect vibrant colors and deep blacks. UE : Save on the BOOM, MEGABOOM and MEGABLAST speakers on Amazon.

Save on the speakers on Amazon. Wacom : The Intuos Graphics drawing tablet is just $65 , down from its regular price of $79.95.

The Intuos Graphics drawing tablet is , down from its regular price of $79.95. Zagg: Save up to 40% sitewide on brands like Mophie, Invisible Shield, Gear4, iFrogz, Halo and Braven Products.

Fashion and beauty

7 For All Mankind : Up to 40% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.

the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom. Adidas : Almost the entire site is 30% off with code CYBER, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes .

Almost the entire site is 30% off with code CYBER, including . Aerie : Get 50% off some of the softest, coziest leggings , sweaters and more, and get 10 pairs of the brand's beloved (and adorable) undies for just $35.

Get , sweaters and more, and get 10 pairs of the brand's beloved (and adorable) undies for just $35. Aerosoles : The shoe brand known for its ultra-comfy soles has a discount of 50% off of nearly everything , from boots to flats. However, the discount does exclude new styles.

The shoe brand known for its ultra-comfy soles has a discount of , from boots to flats. However, the discount does exclude new styles. Alala : Up to 50% off with code BLACKOUT, plus up to 80% off select styles .

with plus . Alexis Bittar: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS, through December 3.

Alo Yoga : Up to 70% off select sale items for Giving Tuesday , with a portion of proceeds going toward teaching yoga to kids.

Up to , with a portion of proceeds going toward teaching yoga to kids. American Eagle : Take 50 % off all sweaters and sweatshirts

Take 50 Ann Taylor : Take 50% off sitewide with code CYBER.

Take with code CYBER. Art of Shaving : Right now, everything is 30% off

Right now, Aquatalia : The shoe and accessory brand Aquatalia is offering 40% off sitewide with the promo code CYBERSTYLE.

The shoe and accessory brand Aquatalia is offering with the promo code CYBERSTYLE. Avenue : 50% off all plus-size fashions , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10.

, including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10. Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from standout reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. Plus, there's free shipping for orders over $30.

Columbia : Get up to 60% off select sale items and doorbusters. Plus, when you spend $100, you'll get a $20 gift card to use between December 6 and December 24, prime holiday shopping time.

Get select sale items and doorbusters. Plus, when you to use between December 6 and December 24, prime holiday shopping time. Chinese Laundry : The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a 30% discount sitewide with code CYBERSAVE. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's sale-friendly.

The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a with code CYBERSAVE. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's sale-friendly. Cole Haan : A selection of styles is up to 60% off with code CYBER.

A selection of with code CYBER. Colourpop : Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering 30% off sitewide through December 3 . We love the brand's latest Disney collection.

Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering . We love the brand's latest Disney collection. Dagne Dover: Take 20% off everything at Dagne Dover, including one of our holy-grail gym bags.

Dyson : You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer , plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399 , plus free shipping .

You can get the coveted — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — , plus free shipping EBags : Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories from eBags with code CYBER.

Save up to and travel accessories from eBags with code CYBER. Express : Everything is 50% off plus free shipping.

Everything is plus free shipping. EyeBuyDirect : Save on a new pair of specs with this buy one, get one free offer, with code BOGO, plus up to 20% off your entire order.

Save on a new pair of specs with this plus up to 20% off your entire order. Fanatics : Use promo code MONDAY to show your team spirit and get up to 70% off .

Use promo code MONDAY to show your team spirit and . Forever 21 : Right now, take 40% off everything and an extra 50% off sale products with code GOWILD.

Right now, take with code GOWILD. Fossil : Snag up to 70% off sale and outlet styles and up to 30% off smart watches

Snag up to and up to Frank and Oak: Use code CM30 for up to 50% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through December 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.

J.Crew : Up tp 50% off using the code MONDAY.

using the code MONDAY. JackRabbit : Save big on running shoes , recovery gadgets like the Theragun, wearable tech and tons of apparel. And Monday only, take 20% off full-price Saucony sneakers .

, recovery gadgets like the Theragun, wearable tech and tons of apparel. And Monday only, take . Jack Rogers : 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER19 , with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50.

, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50. Kate Spade : Use code CYBERFUNDAY for 50% off everything .

Use . Lacoste : Take 40% off all your favorite alligator-adorned apparel , plus free shipping, with code 40MONDAY.

Take , plus free shipping, with code 40MONDAY. Lancôme : Lancôme's Friends & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order , plus free shipping.

Lancôme's Friends & Family sale is on, which means you can take , plus free shipping. Lids : For all the sports fanatics out there, Lids is having all sorts of promotions today, including $15 select knits and 30% off your order of $30 or more with the code GAMEON.

For all the sports fanatics out there, Lids is having all sorts of promotions today, including with the code GAMEON. L'Occitane : Take 20% off with code CYBER.

Take with code CYBER. Loft : Snag 60% off festive favorites and 40% off everything else with code 24HOURS. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone.

Snag with code 24HOURS. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone. Lucky Brand: Snag 50% off everything sitewide and a 60% discount on sale styles.

Madewell : Take 30% off your purchase plus an extra 10% off with code YAYINTERNET.

Take plus an with code YAYINTERNET. Marc Jacobs : Marc Jacobs is taking an extra 20% off all Marc-downs with code CYBER20 and 50% off select handbags . Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95.

Marc Jacobs is taking an extra . Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95. Mejuri : Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Cyber Week this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three — no promo code required.

Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Cyber Week this year with — no promo code required. MZ Wallace: Take up to 60% off gorgeous styles and use code GIFTJOY for a free Small Metro Pouch (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more.

Natori : Take up to 55% off some of the best-selling lingerie at Nordstrom . High quality yet affordable, there's a reason Natori is so popular with shoppers.

Take up to . High quality yet affordable, there's a reason Natori is so popular with shoppers. Nike : Save 25% on select styles with code CYBER at checkout.

Save with code CYBER at checkout. Nisolo : Nisolo is offering 15% off orders over $150 with code CM15, 25% off orders over $250 with CM25, 35% off orders over $350 with CM35, and 45% off orders over $450 with CM45.

Nisolo is offering 15% off orders over $150 with code CM15, 25% off orders over $250 with CM25, 35% off orders over $350 with CM35, and 45% off orders over $450 with CM45. Nordstrom Rack : Find discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more, with new flash sales cropping up every day .

Find discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more, with . Paige : Get up 60% off this popular, stylish denim brand with code CYBER30.

Get up this popular, stylish denim brand with code CYBER30. Paravel: The travel brand is offering $20 off $100 with code PVL20; $75 off $300 with code PVL75; and $150 off $500 with code PVL150.

Peach & Lily : The beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty is offering 30% off sitewide using code PEACH2019 ( with exclusions).

The beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty is offering with exclusions). Perry Ellis : The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide in addition to tons of doorbusters, going on now. Take an extra 15% off your purchase with code EXTRA15.

The luxe menswear brand is offering in addition to tons of doorbusters, going on now. Take an off your purchase Revolve : Get up to 75% off some of the trendiest clothing from Revolve, a brand with a cult following and beloved by Instagram influencers. And Monday only, take an extra 20% off with code CYBER20 . Whether you're grabbing gifts for the fashionista in your life or just splurging on yourself, there's no better time to finally grab that statement piece you've been eyeing.

Get up to from Revolve, a brand with a cult following and beloved by Instagram influencers. And Monday only, take an . Whether you're grabbing gifts for the fashionista in your life or just splurging on yourself, there's no better time to finally grab that statement piece you've been eyeing. Saks Fifth Avenue : Right now, take up to 70% off select styles and $50 off every $200 you spend. Plus, get up to 50% off designer styles with code CYBER19SF and 15% off beauty purchases with code CYBER.

Right now, take up to and $50 off every $200 you spend. Plus, get up to with code CYBER19SF and 15% off beauty purchases with code CYBER. Sam Edelman : Save an extra 40% off almost everything using the code CYBERSAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots.

Save an extra using the code CYBERSAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots. Senreve : You'll be saving in more than one way when you shop at the super gorgeous, luxury bag brand Senreve. With any purchase of $500 or more, you'll get a gift , valued up to $195 . You'll also receive a free chain with any Belt Bag purchase (valued at $95) in addition to everything being 100% tax- and duty-free.

You'll be saving in more than one way when you shop at the super gorgeous, luxury bag brand Senreve. With any purchase of $500 or more, you'll . You'll also receive a free chain with any Belt Bag purchase (valued at $95) in addition to everything being 100% tax- and duty-free. Shoes.com : Get up to 60% off select styles and save an additional 30% with the code CYBER19.

Get up to and save an additional 30% with the code CYBER19. Skagen: At the minimalist watch brand Skagen, a selection of its watches and hybrid smartwatches starts at $39.99, with other accessories starting at just $9.99.

Sperry : Take up to 40% off some of the most stylish (yet practical) rain boots.

Take some of the most stylish (yet practical) rain boots. Steve Madden : Step into 30% off . Reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up, with code CYBER2019.

Step into . Reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up, with code CYBER2019. Stuart Weitzman : Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.

Save up to from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL. Sweaty Betty : One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS, plus up to 70% off flash sale items.

One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering Tarte Cosmetics : Take 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off select items with code CYBER.

Take with code CYBER. The Body Shop : Take 40% off sitewide , 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through December 4.

Take , 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through December 4. Ties.com : Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 40% off sitewide using code CYBER.

Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with using code CYBER. Toms : Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item.

Use Tory Burch: Take 30% off sitewide with code THANKS during the brand's Holiday Event. There's no order minimum, though there are some exclusions.

Home and health

23andMe : Save up to $70 off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits .

Save up to Ancestry : Snag 40% off the Ancestry DNA Kit and subscription service.

Snag and subscription service. Anova : The Anova Nano Precision cooker, which is now 20% off its original price , makes the sous vide process a whole lot easier. By syncing with your iPhone or smart device you have the ability to adjust or control the device even if you're not in the kitchen.

The Anova Nano Precision cooker, which is now , makes the sous vide process a whole lot easier. By syncing with your iPhone or smart device you have the ability to adjust or control the device even if you're not in the kitchen. Bear Mattress : Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT. Birch : Use code CYBER200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

Use , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials. Birch Lane : The furniture and decor brand's Cyber Week savings continue with an extra 25% off plus free shipping with code SAVEBIG.

The furniture and decor brand's Cyber Week savings continue with an extra with code Boll & Branch : Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off everything or 30% off all orders of $750 or more.

Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with or 30% off all orders of $750 or more. Brooklinen: One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.

Purple : Save up to $500 during Purple's biggest Cyber Week mattress sale ever.

during Purple's biggest Cyber Week mattress sale ever. Sheets & Giggles : Take 10% off everything Sheets & Giggles through December . We're looking at the brand's best-selling Eucalyptus Lyocell sheet set. They've been called "life changing" and "a freaking miracle" from reviewers, sporting a 5-star rating from over 800 reviewers.

Take . We're looking at the brand's best-selling Eucalyptus Lyocell sheet set. They've been called "life changing" and "a freaking miracle" from reviewers, sporting a 5-star rating from over 800 reviewers. Sur La Table : The epicurean retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand culinary devices and tools discounted up to 75% .

The epicurean retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand culinary devices and tools discounted . S'well : Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide with code CYBMON19. Plus, receive a free 25 oz. bottle when you spend $100 or more.

Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with with code CYBMON19. Plus, receive a free 25 oz. bottle when you spend $100 or more. The Company Store : Use code CYBMONDAY19 for 30% off items sitewide , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.

Use , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters. The Home Depot : From up to 40% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of Cyber Week deals.

From up to select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of Cyber Week deals. Vitamix : Snag savings on a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).

Snag savings on . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time). World Market: Use code CYBER2019 for 40% off your purchase of $300 or more, 30% off $200 or more, 20% off $100 or more and 15% off $50 or more. You'll also get free shipping on any purchases over $50.

