Woman dumps remains of her bushfire-ravaged home outside Australian parliament to protest climate change

(CNN) A woman dumped the remains of her bushfire-charred family home outside the Australian parliament on Monday, accusing lawmakers of failing to act on the climate crisis.

Melinda Plesman and her partner, Dean Kennedy, lost their family home of 35 years when bushfires destroyed the house in Nymboida, New South Wales , on November 9.

Plesman took the remnants of her home to Parliament House in the Australian capital as part of a Greenpeace protest.

Australia has been experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record. There are more than 100 bushfires burning in New South Wales, CNN affiliate 9News reported Monday, including one that is at emergency level.

Plesman and her partner, Dean Kennedy, with the remains of their family home.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on Monday that spring 2019 was the country's driest on record.

