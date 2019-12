(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Monday on CNN:

-- Roughly two years after her anti-Trump text messages were released and she became a public target of the President's ire, Lisa Page said it's time to break her silence.

-- Snow plows and salt spreaders are fanning out across New York as parts of the metropolis brace for up to 8 inches of snow.

-- Chicago's mayor fired the city's top cop , saying he lied about an incident in which he was found sleeping in his car after supposedly having drinks with dinner.

-- An officer shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom in a Milwaukee suburb, police say.