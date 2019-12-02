(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Monday on CNN:
-- Roughly two years after her anti-Trump text messages were released and she became a public target of the President's ire, Lisa Page said it's time to break her silence.
-- Snow plows and salt spreaders are fanning out across New York as parts of the metropolis brace for up to 8 inches of snow.
-- Chicago's mayor fired the city's top cop, saying he lied about an incident in which he was found sleeping in his car after supposedly having drinks with dinner.
-- An officer shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom in a Milwaukee suburb, police say.
-- Robert De Niro has defended Anna Paquin's role in Netflix's mob movie 'The Irishman.' She speaks just seven words in the 3.5-hour flick.
-- Nine people representing four generations of an Idaho family were killed in a plane crash in South Dakota while traveling for a hunting trip.
-- Ex-Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade shut down internet haters who criticized the nails and outfit his son was wearing in a Thanksgiving family photo.
-- A college football player's parents died before his Senior Day. So he walked onto the field with his two dogs.