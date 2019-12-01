3 dead after a plane crashes during an emergency landing in San Antonio

(CNN) An emergency landing went horribly wrong Sunday night as a plane crashed in San Antonio, leaving three dead, according to fire officials.

The small, single-engine plane was leaving Sugar Land and headed to Boerne, Texas, when it developed engine trouble, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told CNN affiliate KSAT-TV

The pilot wanted to make an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport, Hood said, but ended up crashing into the street.

"I thought I heard a car crash into some dumpsters. But that's not what it was at all," Catherine Law, 26, told CNN affiliate KABB-TV

Reports of the crash came in around 6:30 p.m. CST, Hood said. The aircraft was found on the sidewalk and street completely demolished when first responders arrived.

