Auburn football legend and Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan has died

(CNN) Pat Sullivan, the former Auburn University quarterback who won the school's first Heisman Trophy in 1971 and went on to play in the NFL, has died. He was 69.

Sullivan's family, in a statement Sunday, said he died at home, surrounded by loved ones.

"He was diagnosed with cancer in 2003 and fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments. The family is appreciative of everyone's outpouring of love and support," the statement said.

Sullivan died one day after Auburn upset arch rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl, 48-45.

